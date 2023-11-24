Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Aston Martin DB6 gets interior made from eggshells in EV makeover

The eco-conscious Aston Martin DB6 concept was created by electric classic-car conversion specialists Lunaz Design

by: Ellis Hyde
24 Nov 2023
Lunaz Design Aston Martin DB6 - front 4

Sustainability is sexy these days, although not quite as attractive as a classic Aston Martin in our eyes. British firm Lunaz Design is hoping to combine the two, by cramming just about every sustainably sourced or upcycled material it could think of, along with an all-electric powertrain, into an Aston Martin DB6.

For those who don’t know, Lunaz Design specialises in converting classic cars to run on battery power. Every car Lunaz works on features the company’s proprietary modular electric powertrain, including a battery ranging from 80 to 120kWh in capacity. They also get fast-charging capability and regenerative braking systems.

This specific Aston Martin DB6 concept, which has a 255-mile range and produces 375bhp, is very different because it brings together various innovations the company has made in the pursuit of ‘sustainable luxury’.

One of the unique material choices is a veneer for the dashboard and gear shifter that’s made from discarded egg and nut shells combined with an organic, biodegradable binder. Another is piping on the headlining, seats and door cards that feels and looks like leather, but is actually made from apple pomace – a by-product of cider, juice and compote production.

Then there’s the seat upholstery that utilises large amounts of recycled cotton and is completely free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), known as the ‘forever chemicals’ because of their long-lasting effects on the environment. The cabin and boot-floor carpets are made from a regenerated nylon sourced from recycled waste material like fishing nets and discarded carpets.

Even the small amount of leather that features in the cabin is regarded as the ‘world’s lowest-carbon leather’, with total emissions from its manufacturing around 30-50 per cent below the industry standard, plus the leather itself is a by-product of the meat industry and is completely biodegradable.

Lunaz Design Aston Martin DB6 - side 4

This is just a design study for now, but the founder of Lunaz Design, David Lorenz, said that customers have already expressed interest in extensive use of sustainable alternatives to traditional leathers and veneers. 

He also said about the project, “as this magnificent DB6 shows, we can create authentic, truly luxurious interiors worthy of the most famous marques using materials with the smallest possible environmental impact. These are very exciting times for us, our clients and our industry.”

Lunaz says all the materials featured in the DB6 concept are production-ready, it might only take one eco-conscious car enthusiast to make it a reality. They’ll need deep pockets though, as a ‘regular’ electric-converted Aston Martin DB6 from Lunaz costs over $1 million, or close to £800,000, before taxes.

Have you ever considered an electric car conversion? Let us know in the comments...  

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor on DrivingElectric.com and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

On-street charging gap: infrastructure needed outside London to keep pace with EV adoption
Vauxhall Astra Electric connected to roadside charger
News

On-street charging gap: infrastructure needed outside London to keep pace with EV adoption

Vauxhall’s boss points to a wide disparity in charger coverage between UK regions outside London
16 Nov 2023
​Polestar 0 and the quest for the carbon neutral car
Polestar 0 Project decal
News

​Polestar 0 and the quest for the carbon neutral car

Polestar wants to build a truly carbon neutral car by 2030 and although it’s a huge challenge, the Polestar 0 project means business
13 Nov 2023
Polestar 4 life-cycle assessment reveals impressive reductions in carbon footprint
Polestar 4 - front studio
News

Polestar 4 life-cycle assessment reveals impressive reductions in carbon footprint

Swedish brand Polestar is one of the few manufacturers that publishes a crucial life cycle assessment for its cars
1 Nov 2023
ULEZ expansion raises £23.6m in a month as 57,000 pay the charge
ULEZ sign
News

ULEZ expansion raises £23.6m in a month as 57,000 pay the charge

London’s ULEZ expansion has been in force since the end of August and new data gives us an early indication of its effect on motorists
31 Oct 2023

Most Popular

Range Rover thefts prompt JLR to boost security on old and new cars
Range Rover action
News

Range Rover thefts prompt JLR to boost security on old and new cars

Range Rover owners will have extra protection against car thieves and the tech can be retrofitted to older models
22 Nov 2023
New 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift: award-winner gets new look and a redesigned interior
Hyundai Tucson facelift - front
News

New 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift: award-winner gets new look and a redesigned interior

The popular Hyundai Tucson SUV has received a mid-life update, which will arrive in the UK early next year
21 Nov 2023
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of Audi, BMW, Citroen, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
20 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content