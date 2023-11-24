Aston Martin DB6 gets interior made from eggshells in EV makeover

Sustainability is sexy these days, although not quite as attractive as a classic Aston Martin in our eyes. British firm Lunaz Design is hoping to combine the two, by cramming just about every sustainably sourced or upcycled material it could think of, along with an all-electric powertrain, into an Aston Martin DB6.

For those who don’t know, Lunaz Design specialises in converting classic cars to run on battery power. Every car Lunaz works on features the company’s proprietary modular electric powertrain, including a battery ranging from 80 to 120kWh in capacity. They also get fast-charging capability and regenerative braking systems.

This specific Aston Martin DB6 concept, which has a 255-mile range and produces 375bhp, is very different because it brings together various innovations the company has made in the pursuit of ‘sustainable luxury’.

One of the unique material choices is a veneer for the dashboard and gear shifter that’s made from discarded egg and nut shells combined with an organic, biodegradable binder. Another is piping on the headlining, seats and door cards that feels and looks like leather, but is actually made from apple pomace – a by-product of cider, juice and compote production.

Then there’s the seat upholstery that utilises large amounts of recycled cotton and is completely free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), known as the ‘forever chemicals’ because of their long-lasting effects on the environment. The cabin and boot-floor carpets are made from a regenerated nylon sourced from recycled waste material like fishing nets and discarded carpets.

Even the small amount of leather that features in the cabin is regarded as the ‘world’s lowest-carbon leather’, with total emissions from its manufacturing around 30-50 per cent below the industry standard, plus the leather itself is a by-product of the meat industry and is completely biodegradable.

This is just a design study for now, but the founder of Lunaz Design, David Lorenz, said that customers have already expressed interest in extensive use of sustainable alternatives to traditional leathers and veneers.

He also said about the project, “as this magnificent DB6 shows, we can create authentic, truly luxurious interiors worthy of the most famous marques using materials with the smallest possible environmental impact. These are very exciting times for us, our clients and our industry.”

Lunaz says all the materials featured in the DB6 concept are production-ready, it might only take one eco-conscious car enthusiast to make it a reality. They’ll need deep pockets though, as a ‘regular’ electric-converted Aston Martin DB6 from Lunaz costs over $1 million, or close to £800,000, before taxes.

Have you ever considered an electric car conversion? Let us know in the comments...