New Range Rover Electric to arrive this year, and the queue is already long

The first-ever Range Rover Electric will finally be launched later this year, it’s been confirmed – and more than 57,000 people have already joined the waiting list to get their hands on the zero-emissions take of the iconic luxury SUV.

That’s before the Range Rover Electric has even been officially unveiled, although we’ve seen plenty of pictures of prototypes being pushed to their limits in the freezing temperatures of the Arctic Circle and the sweltering heat of Dubai. It’s also been spotted being put through its paces on Germany’s gruelling Nürburgring race track.

The latest photos released by Land Rover reveal that the Range Rover Electric will look identical to the existing petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions, save for a new grille insert that’s more flush. This is to improve the aerodynamics and help maximise the range, but also because the car’s batteries and electric motors require less cooling.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Previous teaser images show the Range Rover Electric will feature unique EV-branded centre caps on its alloy wheels, and an electrically operated charging port door – something even the £330,000 Rolls-Royce Spectre can’t boast.

A close-up of the electric Range Rover’s rear light cluster shows there are no obvious changes to the design here. So expect darkened lamps connected by a black trim panel with Range Rover lettering across it. Another image gives us a glimpse of some copper-coloured trim on the side of the car, although it’s unclear whether this will be specific to the EV, or a new option across the range.