New Overfinch Velocity Edition gives the Range Rover more power and extra bling

The current Range Rover already has a significant presence on the road, but if it doesn’t quite cut the mustard, you can always go to Leeds-based Overfinch to take it to the next level – and the company’s latest offering is called the ‘Velocity Edition’.

This features a whole bunch of design tweaks that can be fitted to an existing Range Rover V8 Autobiography or SV, and with either the standard or long-wheelbase body. The price of the conversion (excluding the base vehicle) is £104,589 - making it £564 more than a base Range Rover.

For your money, Overfinch will add wide wheelarch extensions, a reshaped bonnet, side skirts and splitter – all made from carbon fibre. There’s also Overfinch’s logo on the new front wing air vents and grille, both of which again are made from carbon fibre. Helping the Velocity Edition really stand out are the 24-inch Helix wheels, which feature a self-leveling centre cap with the Overfinch logo. The Velocity Edition is finished in Borasco Grey, although we expect you can keep your Range Rover in the colour it originally came in.

At the rear Overfinch has embedded its logo into a light bar, as well as adding a roof spoiler and diffuser combination, with the twin-exit exhaust system integrated within the latter. ‘Overfinch’ lettering can be found dotted around the exterior - most notably in place of the usual ‘Range Rover’ script on the bonnet.

The inside is arguably even more bold than the outside. Here you’ll find Overfinch’s ‘Aurora’ seat design with extended leather accents, and orange leather on the dash, steering wheel, gear selector, armrests, doors and the seats themselves - which have the Overfinch logo on their headrests. The Velocity Edition also features the Range Rover’s standard four-seat layout, plus plenty of additional carbon-fibre trim too.

It’s also possible to add the Overfinch Performance upgrade to the Velocity Edition. This set-up increases the BMW-derived 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8’s power from 523bhp to 612bhp, and its torque from 750Nm to 890Nm.

