New Skoda Kamiq Design Edition offers more kit for less money

The Skoda Kamiq is now available in a new Design Edition form, splitting the entry-level SE Edition and mid-range SE L Edition with a list of fresh aesthetic elements and more standard equipment. Priced from £25,885, the newcomer is available with two petrol powertrain options and brings the total number of Kamiq variants to four, topped by the Monte Carlo Edition.

Costing £795 more than the SE Edition model on which it’s based, the Design Edition adds to the already impressive equipment list with a black roof and mirror caps, diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels and privacy glass. This is in addition to standard LED headlights and roof rails that combine with the Kamiq’s recent exterior design refresh.

Additions inside include higher-grade fabric and suede-effect trim on the seats and door cards, black rooflining, a three-spoke sports steering wheel and red highlights across the dashboard. There are also aluminium pedals, plus coloured ambient interior lighting.

All Kamiq models feature a comprehensive suite of digital interfaces that include a 10.25-inch driver’s display, plus a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring functions, a reversing camera and an embedded navigation system.

Skoda will offer the Design Edition with two turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol powertrain options. The base car produces 94bhp and is only available with a five-speed manual transmission, capable of 51.9mpg on the combined WLTP cycle. The more powerful 115bhp iteration has either the manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit, capable of 52.3mpg and 50.6mpg respectively.

