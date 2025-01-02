Skip to ContentSkip to Footer


New Skoda Kamiq Design Edition offers more kit for less money

Skoda’s smallest crossover to be offered in new Design Edition form, costing from £25,885

By:Jordan Katsianis
2 Jan 2025
Skoda Kamiq Design Edition - front static4

The Skoda Kamiq is now available in a new Design Edition form, splitting the entry-level SE Edition and mid-range SE L Edition with a list of fresh aesthetic elements and more standard equipment. Priced from £25,885, the newcomer is available with two petrol powertrain options and brings the total number of Kamiq variants to four, topped by the Monte Carlo Edition.

Costing £795 more than the SE Edition model on which it’s based, the Design Edition adds to the already impressive equipment list with a black roof and mirror caps, diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels and privacy glass. This is in addition to standard LED headlights and roof rails that combine with the Kamiq’s recent exterior design refresh.

Additions inside include higher-grade fabric and suede-effect trim on the seats and door cards, black rooflining, a three-spoke sports steering wheel and red highlights across the dashboard. There are also aluminium pedals, plus coloured ambient interior lighting. 

Skoda Kamiq Design Edition - dashboard4

All Kamiq models feature a comprehensive suite of digital interfaces that include a 10.25-inch driver’s display, plus a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring functions, a reversing camera and an embedded navigation system.

Skoda will offer the Design Edition with two turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol powertrain options. The base car produces 94bhp and is only available with a five-speed manual transmission, capable of 51.9mpg on the combined WLTP cycle. The more powerful 115bhp iteration has either the manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit, capable of 52.3mpg and 50.6mpg respectively. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

