Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Porsche 911 Carrera S facelift gains power despite snubbing hybrid tech

The updated 992.2-generation Porsche 911 Carrera S produces 473bhp from a pure-petrol flat-six engine, all sent to the rear wheels

By:Ellis Hyde
8 Jan 2025
Porsche 911 Carrera S facelift - front8

The Porsche 911 Carrera S has received its mid-life refresh for 2025, and the big news for the new 992.2-generation model is a significant boost in power, which certain fans of the iconic sports car will be pleased to hear isn’t the result of hybrid technology, as on the latest 991 GTS. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 911 Carrera S sticks with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six petrol engine that’s been upgraded with a new set of turbochargers and reworked charge air-cooling system. The result is 473bhp – up from 444bhp – while the 530Nm of torque on tap is the same as before. The 0-62mph time drops to 3.3 seconds as a result, and top speed is 191mph. 

All that power is sent to the rear wheels only via Porsche’s eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. While the base Carrera and Carrera T models are offered with a six-speed manual gearbox, it’s not available in the Carrera S. 

Porsche also claims the new Carrera S is “the most dynamic” it’s ever produced. The front suspension geometry has been tweaked, and there’s a new brake system that uses 408mm discs on the front and 308mm discs at the rear. The Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system that boosts agility is now fitted as standard, as is a sports exhaust system with silver exhaust tips.

Porsche 911 Carrera S facelift - rear8

Elsewhere, the refreshed design is based on previous-generation 911 Turbo models, and changes compared to the outgoing Carrera S include a restyled front bumper, new matrix LED headlights and a staggered set of wheels, with 20-inch front rims and 21-inch rears.  

Like the other recently facelifted Porsche 911 variants, the Carrera S has ditched its physical rev counter in favour of a new fully digital instrument cluster. A wireless smartphone charger pad comes as standard now too. Buyers get black leather inside as standard, but this being a Porsche, there’s a lengthy list of optional extras to pick from, including extended leather and the familiar Sport Chrono package. 

Porsche also offers the ceramic composite brakes, rear-wheel steering and a PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) sports suspension set-up. Adding this lowers the ride by 10mm, and the company claims it has improved the responsiveness and precision of its adaptive dampers by tweaking the hydraulics. 

The new Porsche 911 Carrera S is available to order as either a coupe or cabriolet. Prices start from £119,800 for the hard-top model, and £129,800 for the soft-top.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best track day cars 2025
Best track day cars - header image

Best track day cars 2025

Whether you're looking to shave tenths off your lap time or simply want to have fun, these are the UK's best track day cars
Best cars & vans
7 Jan 2025
Best snow cars 2025
Best snow cars - header image

Best snow cars 2025

Don’t get caught out in extreme conditions this winter. We’ve picked 10 showroom buys that should keep you safe
Best cars & vans
6 Jan 2025
Fastest-accelerating cars in the world 2025
Fastest accelerating cars

Fastest-accelerating cars in the world 2025

Combustion-engined supercars are making a last stand against electrified machines
Best cars & vans
19 Dec 2024
Best automatic cars to buy 2025
Best automatic cars

Best automatic cars to buy 2025

Today’s best automatic cars are slick-shifting, relaxing and in some cases, brilliant fun. We’ve listed our favourites below
Best cars & vans
18 Dec 2024

Most Popular

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that
Opinion - PHEVs

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that

Alex Ingram explains why he believes that PHEVs aren't all they're cracked up to be
Opinion
7 Jan 2025
Volkswagen was the UK’s most popular car brand in 2024, while MG outsold Vauxhall
Volkswagen factory building

Volkswagen was the UK’s most popular car brand in 2024, while MG outsold Vauxhall

New data also reveals that Jeep’s sales figures almost tripled in 2024, however sister brand DS sold less than half as many cars as it did the previou…
News
6 Jan 2025
Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
Best cars & vans
3 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content