Singer takes the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe back to the 80s

California-based restomod company Singer has revealed the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer, which has been inspired by the wide-body Carrera of the 1980s.

Like most Singers, the new Carrera Coupe finds its basis in a 964-generation 911, which is stripped right back to the bare shell before being strengthened and clad in carbon fibre panels. Singer has collaborated with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to help stiffen up the chassis throughout the restoration process.

The Carrera Coupe features a new body unique to this model, featuring a wide stance and small square intakes just ahead of the rear wheels. The front and rear bumpers are derived from the more subtle elements used in the G-series 911 Carrera of the 1980s.

As standard, Singer fits an active rear wing that raises at speed, matched to a subtle three-opening lower bumper and full-width rear lights. An optional aero package swaps out the folding rear wing for a much larger static wing, plus a new front bumper with bigger intakes and a deeper splitter.

Other unique elements include pop-up driving lights, and a newly designed lower front bumper, plus a set of 18-inch Fuchs-style centre-lock wheels.

The engine has been developed in collaboration with Banbury-based Cosworth. The air-cooled 4.0-litre flat-six petrol engine features modern engine technology to offer improved performance as well as an engaging experience.

This tech includes variable valve timing (a first for a Singer) and a new titanium exhaust system. Peak power is rated at 416bhp, but it’s the 8,100rpm redline that sets the motor apart from most modern performance car engines. It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission, and powers the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential.

Singer also fits new four-way electronically adjustable dampers that will allow customers to adjust them on the go, and also incorporates a nose-lift. There are also carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

Inside, there’s almost no 964 left, with every element replaced or restored to the customer’s specification. Singer has a near-endless raft of bespoke interior components that it designs in house, including a bespoke steering wheel, centre console, dash inserts and dial packs, while the bucket seats can be trimmed in a variety of leather and textured fabrics.

Singer has not revealed a price for its new commission, mainly because these sorts of projects vary depending on the specification, but there will be no more than 100 units built.

