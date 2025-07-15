Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Ooh la la! New Renault 4 on sale now: prices start from £26,995

The Auto Express Small SUV of the Year for 2025 offers retro charm plus up to 247 miles of range

By:Ellis Hyde
15 Jul 2025
Renault 4 - front

The all-new, reimagined and already award-winning Renault 4 is now finally available to order, with prices starting from £26,995 – a few thousand pounds less than key rivals such as the Jeep Avenger, MINI Aceman and Ford Puma Gen-E – or for as little as £210 per month on finance. 

Newly crowned as the Auto Express Small SUV of the Year for 2025, the Renault 4 is powered by a 52kWh battery that offers up to 247 miles of range, according to the French firm, while a 148bhp electric motor will drive the front wheels and is good for 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds. Replenishing the battery from 15 to 80 per cent should take just 30 minutes, thanks to a 100kW maximum charging speed.

We expect a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive set-up will be added at some point, after Renault unveiled the adventure-ready R4 Savane 4x4 concept. Plus Fiat bosses confirmed to Auto Express a new Panda 4x4 is on the way – though it will be a hybrid, not electric – so a 4WD Renault 4 would be an interesting rival for that.

Renault 4 - dash

Renault 4 specifications and equipment

The Renault 4 is available in three trim levels: Evolution, Techno and Iconic. Every model is getting 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear-view camera, keyless entry, an energy-saving heat pump and several safety systems, including traffic-sign recognition and driver-attention alert.  

Entry-level Evolution models specifically feature a seven-inch display, but Techno trim (available from £28,995) adds a larger 10-inch driver’s display, plus built-in Google apps and services, a wireless charging pad, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, 100 per cent recycled denim fabric trim and seat upholstery, and a one-pedal driving mode – which you don’t get at all on the Renault 5 yet. 

Finally, the Renault 4 in Iconic spec starts from £30,995, and features grey houndstooth upholstery (still using 100% recycled fabrics), a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, hands-free tailgate, active driver assist system and an illuminated charging indicator on the bonnet, in the shape of a ‘4’.

Six unique paint colours are available to choose from, including Hauts-de-France Green that’s supposed to pay tribute to the Île-de-France Blue hue offered on the original Renault 4 in the sixties. If that’s not for you, the other options are Glacier White, Urban Grey, Diamond Black, Carmin Red and Cumulus Blue. Buyers will also be able to add a contrasting black roof, with or without a black bonnet too.

Another throwback to the R4 of old is an electric opening canvas roof that will be an optional extra for Techno and Iconic trim models, and Renault says you’ll be able to open it at the touch of a button or using voice commands. However it won't be available immediately.

If you're interested in buying a Renault 4, we can help.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.




