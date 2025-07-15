Ooh la la! New Renault 4 on sale now: prices start from £26,995

The all-new, reimagined and already award-winning Renault 4 is now finally available to order, with prices starting from £26,995 – a few thousand pounds less than key rivals such as the Jeep Avenger, MINI Aceman and Ford Puma Gen-E – or for as little as £210 per month on finance.

Newly crowned as the Auto Express Small SUV of the Year for 2025, the Renault 4 is powered by a 52kWh battery that offers up to 247 miles of range, according to the French firm, while a 148bhp electric motor will drive the front wheels and is good for 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds. Replenishing the battery from 15 to 80 per cent should take just 30 minutes, thanks to a 100kW maximum charging speed.

We expect a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive set-up will be added at some point, after Renault unveiled the adventure-ready R4 Savane 4x4 concept. Plus Fiat bosses confirmed to Auto Express a new Panda 4x4 is on the way – though it will be a hybrid, not electric – so a 4WD Renault 4 would be an interesting rival for that.

Renault 4 specifications and equipment

The Renault 4 is available in three trim levels: Evolution, Techno and Iconic. Every model is getting 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear-view camera, keyless entry, an energy-saving heat pump and several safety systems, including traffic-sign recognition and driver-attention alert.