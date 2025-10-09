The new Nissan Ariya has broken cover for the first time with a fresh look, upgraded technology and a revised chassis.

The changes constitute the first significant update for the mid-sized, all-electric SUV, launched in 2022. Nissan says the new Ariya will arrive in the Japanese market by Spring of next year and while other market launches haven’t been announced, we expect the UK won’t be too far behind.

While the new Ariya’s front end is revealed in its entirety, we’ve not been given a chance to see what’s in store for the rear. But the new design clearly takes inspiration from the latest third-generation Nissan Leaf, which is set to hit the UK before the end of this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the front, the large black panel has been removed, while reshaped LED headlight clusters and a new lower air intake bring it closer to the Leaf.

The Ariya was our Car of the Year back in 2022 and remains a solid contender in the family EV market. Along with some tempting leasing deals on new Ariyas, you can also pick up plenty of used Nissan Ariyas via the Auto Express Buy a Car service right now from as little as £20,000.

Other upgrades include the new Google-powered infotainment system already used in the latest Qashqai and Leaf, plus vehicle-to-load functionality.

Suspension tweaks are also promised, although these will be for the Japanese-market car. Whether UK models will follow suit remains to be seen.

The current 63kWh Ariya has a maximum range of 250 miles, which extends to 329 miles with the larger 87kWh unit. Given the new, smaller Leaf can provide up to 370 miles on a single charge, we’d expect the Ariya to gain some extra range to justify its position at the top of Nissan’s all-electric line-up.

The Ariya will be officially unveiled on October 29 at the Japan Mobility Show, alongside a few Japan-only models.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today