Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Revealed: Updated Nissan Ariya to get Leaf-inspired new look for 2026

Revised model is set to be unveiled at Japanese show later this month, before going on sale early next year

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Oct 2025
New Nissan Ariya with Leaf-inspired styling - front static

The new Nissan Ariya has broken cover for the first time with a fresh look, upgraded technology and a revised chassis. 

The changes constitute the first significant update for the mid-sized, all-electric SUV, launched in 2022. Nissan says the new Ariya will arrive in the Japanese market by Spring of next year and while other market launches haven’t been announced, we expect the UK won’t be too far behind. 

While the new Ariya’s front end is revealed in its entirety, we’ve not been given a chance to see what’s in store for the rear. But the new design clearly takes inspiration from the latest third-generation Nissan Leaf, which is set to hit the UK before the end of this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the front, the large black panel has been removed, while reshaped LED headlight clusters and a new lower air intake bring it closer to the Leaf. 

The Ariya was our Car of the Year back in 2022 and remains a solid contender in the family EV market. Along with some tempting leasing deals on new Ariyas, you can also pick up plenty of used Nissan Ariyas via the Auto Express Buy a Car service right now from as little as £20,000. 

Other upgrades include the new Google-powered infotainment system already used in the latest Qashqai and Leaf, plus vehicle-to-load functionality.

Suspension tweaks are also promised, although these will be for the Japanese-market car. Whether UK models will follow suit remains to be seen.

The current 63kWh Ariya has a maximum range of 250 miles, which extends to 329 miles with the larger 87kWh unit. Given the new, smaller Leaf can provide up to 370 miles on a single charge, we’d expect the Ariya to gain some extra range to justify its position at the top of Nissan’s all-electric line-up. 

The Ariya will be officially unveiled on October 29 at the Japan Mobility Show, alongside a few Japan-only models.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Nissan Ariya review
Nissan Ariya - main image

Nissan Ariya review

For family buyers contemplating the switch to electric motoring, the Ariya is a capable and upmarket-feeling option
In-depth reviews
9 Oct 2025
Nissan Ariya gets massive £9,000 price cut thanks to new Electric Car Grant
Nissan Ariya - main image

Nissan Ariya gets massive £9,000 price cut thanks to new Electric Car Grant

The 2022 Auto Express Car of the Year is cheaper than it’s ever been, with prices now starting from £33,500
News
13 Aug 2025
New Nissan Ariya Nismo 2025 review: hot SUV is a missed opportunity
Nissan Ariya Nismo - front tracking

New Nissan Ariya Nismo 2025 review: hot SUV is a missed opportunity

Nissan has revived the Nismo brand for a hot version of the Ariya, but can it channel the likes of the 350Z and GTR?
Road tests
4 May 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 5 alternatives: 7 electric family SUVs with range and style
Best Hyundai Ioniq 5 Alternatives - header

Hyundai Ioniq 5 alternatives: 7 electric family SUVs with range and style

Not sold on Hyundai’s sharp-looking family crossover? Here are seven other options
Best cars & vans
21 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help
Number plates

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help

Cross-party committee is asking motorists to help solve the issue of illegal number plates
News
8 Oct 2025
Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k
Skoda Fabia 130 - front cornering

Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k

Along with more power the hot Fabia gets revised suspension and steering
News
7 Oct 2025
New Tesla Model Y Standard is here to make the EV SUV a bit cheaper, just not in the UK
Tesla Model Y Standard

New Tesla Model Y Standard is here to make the EV SUV a bit cheaper, just not in the UK

New Tesla Model Y Standard has been revealed, but UK buyers may have to wait a little longer to buy one…
News
7 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content