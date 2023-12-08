Nissan Qashqai to finally go electric, but hybrid model will remain

While AmpR Medium is able to cater to combustion engine cars (the Emblème concept is a range-extender) the next-generation Qashqai will move to electric power. The current car has electrified tech, with Nissan’s e-Power hybrid systems, but the brand has committed to launching only EVs in Europe from this point on. By definition, it means the fourth-generation model will drop combustion engines entirely.

That’s not to say the hybrid Qashqai option will be immediately killed off. Tesson also spoke of Nissan’s all-electric strategy: “We are transitioning to full-electric but we will have an overlap first. There will be an overlap in the [Qashqai’s] segment and dimension - potentially usage as well.” On electric SUV and hybrid SUV buyers, Tesson added, “they are not the same customers, that double offer is necessary until we see a real transition.”

It’s too early to say what kind of technical details the Qashqai EV will provide - though with the similarly-sized Renault Scenic EV on its older CMF-EV platform able to reach 379 miles on a charge, we’d expect cars like the Qashqai on AmpR Medium to break the 400-mile barrier.

As for looks, Nissan has already issued a preview of the Qashqai with the dramatic Hyper Urban concept revealed ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show way back in October 2023. The company even admitted since then the next Qashqai will be “inspired” by the Hyper Urban.

Our exclusive images take the concept’s profile, but also show how the dramatic surfacing could be toned down and adapted for production versions. Hyper Urban has only been shown in digital form so far, but we’d expect the new Qashqai to measure around 4.5 metres long, allowing room above for new Leaf (and, potentially, cater to a future seven-seat flagship) while featuring a more practical overall shape than the outgoing car.

The Qashqai is one of a trio of models previously confirmed by Nissan for Sunderland, in a package of investment worth up to £2billion. The next Leaf will join the car there, along with the all-electric Juke.

