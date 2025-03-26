New e-Power hybrid tech to make Nissan Qashqai more like an EV, and cheaper

The big-selling Nissan Qashqai benefited from a substantial mid-life facelift and tech boost in 2024, but later this year it will finally receive the next evolution of the Japanese brand’s unique ‘e-Power’ hybrid powertrain that we’re told will offer improvements in fuel economy, emissions and refinement.

First introduced in 2022, the Nissan Qashqai e-Power is different from other hybrid SUVs because it uses its petrol engine solely to generate energy for a lithium-ion battery, which in turn powers the electric motor that actually drives the front wheels. The idea is that the system delivers a more EV-like driving experience, but without needing to plug the car in to charge.

The latest version of Nissan’s e-Power hybrid technology will make its debut in the Qashqai this year, and will feature a new 1.5-litre petrol engine, plus a new electric drive unit that shares core components with the company’s latest EV powertrains.

According to Nissan, the new Qashqai e-Power will feel even more like an electric car to drive, as well as being more fuel efficient, including a 15 per cent improvement at motorway speeds compared to the current model. Meanwhile, reduced noise and vibration will improve refinement, and the power output should increase too.

However the car’s price shouldn’t, because the new set-up is said to be 20 per cent less expensive. Nissan’s president and CEO Makoto Uchida previously said the third-gen e-Power tech will allow the company to achieve cost parity between hybrid and pure-petrol cars by 2026.

The updated Nissan Qashqai e-Power will be built at the brand’s plant in Sunderland, along with the new third-generation Nissan Leaf that’s now been revealed and is due to enter production before the end of the year. The next Nissan Juke, which is coming in 2026, will be built in the same plant.

