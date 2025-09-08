The CEO for Volkswagen Passenger Cars has labelled the transition to electric cars as “complicated”, despite the wider VW Group boasting a 28 per cent EV market share in Europe – a lead that is apparently growing.

VW front man Thomas Schafer told Auto Express: “This sort of transitional phase is complicated – financially challenging because you have to serve both [ICE and EV]. It's almost like playing for two soccer teams at the same time in different leagues. It's difficult.”

He cited it as a reason for Volkswagen’s relatively rational approach to product development, and why the brand would hold off launching specialist or more niche models such as sports cars or convertibles – at least for the time being. “You cannot just throw out all sorts of special models that you would normally wish to do,” Schafer told us. “But I don't think it's necessary really.

“We're focusing on portfolio efficiency now. Get the right cars done; make sure that you do that, and not try and make 50 different ones and try to serve the market. Focus, get the right cars going.”

The news comes as the firm once again teased its small EV project that’ll span four models across the Cupra, Skoda and Volkswagen brands. It announced the ID. Polo name for its lightly camouflaged next-generation supermini, and pulled the covers off the ID. Cross concept – a production car in all but name, with the model that will be in showrooms due for reveal in 2026.

While the ID. Polo and ID. Cross are still some way of appearing in showrooms, if you're after a VW electric car you can find the current range available through our Buy A Car service. The ID.7 starts from under £52,000 or there's the ID.3 hatchback from under £31,000.

Despite the challenges, Schafer and his team remain committed to EVs: “Battery is by far the best technology for volume segments,” he told us. “It's great to drive, easy to use, great for the customers, super fun. But it’s complicated”.

