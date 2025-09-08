Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen boss says EV transition is "complicated"

CEO compares switch to electromobility to playing for two teams in different leagues, calling for focus during tricky transition

By:Richard Ingram
8 Sep 2025
Volkswagen ID. Buzz - front cornering

The CEO for Volkswagen Passenger Cars has labelled the transition to electric cars as “complicated”, despite the wider VW Group boasting a 28 per cent EV market share in Europe – a lead that is apparently growing.

VW front man Thomas Schafer told Auto Express: “This sort of transitional phase is complicated – financially challenging because you have to serve both [ICE and EV]. It's almost like playing for two soccer teams at the same time in different leagues. It's difficult.”

He cited it as a reason for Volkswagen’s relatively rational approach to product development, and why the brand would hold off launching specialist or more niche models such as sports cars or convertibles – at least for the time being. “You cannot just throw out all sorts of special models that you would normally wish to do,” Schafer told us. “But I don't think it's necessary really.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We're focusing on portfolio efficiency now. Get the right cars done; make sure that you do that, and not try and make 50 different ones and try to serve the market. Focus, get the right cars going.” 

The news comes as the firm once again teased its small EV project that’ll span four models across the Cupra, Skoda and Volkswagen brands. It announced the ID. Polo name for its lightly camouflaged next-generation supermini, and pulled the covers off the ID. Cross concept – a production car in all but name, with the model that will be in showrooms due for reveal in 2026.

While the ID. Polo and ID. Cross are still some way of appearing in showrooms, if you're after a VW electric car you can find the current range available through our Buy A Car service. The ID.7 starts from under £52,000 or there's the ID.3 hatchback from under £31,000.

Despite the challenges, Schafer and his team remain committed to EVs: “Battery is by far the best technology for volume segments,” he told us. “It's great to drive, easy to use, great for the customers, super fun. But it’s complicated”.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volkswagen ID. Polo launches new era for much-loved supermini at Munich Motor Show
ID. Polo in Munich - front 3/4

Volkswagen ID. Polo launches new era for much-loved supermini at Munich Motor Show

The ID. Polo was originally called ‘ID.2all’ in concept form
News
8 Sep 2025
Volkswagen EV rebrand to put classic names on ID. models: Tiguan, Passat and Lupo all possible
Volkswagen ID. Polo - rear badge

Volkswagen EV rebrand to put classic names on ID. models: Tiguan, Passat and Lupo all possible

VW will dip into its back catalogue and rebrand its ID range with familiar names; ID.Polo is only the start
News
7 Sep 2025
Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept provides clear view of new VW T-Cross EV
Volkswagen ID. Cross concept at the Munich Motor Show - front static

Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept provides clear view of new VW T-Cross EV

The all-electric alternative to the Volkswagen T-Cross will go on sale before the end of 2026, and is expected to start from around £25k
News
7 Sep 2025
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

Almost 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
5 Sep 2025

Most Popular

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range
New BMW iX3 at the Munich Motor Show - front static

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range

The UK’s longest EV range at a tasty price: BMW’s game-changing iX3 is here
News
5 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content