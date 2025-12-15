Cupra Tavascan avoids EU tariffs, even though it’s made in China

MINI is a case with huge significance for the UK. Auto Express revealed last February that the BMW-owned brand has paused plans to put the MINI Electric hatch into Plant Oxford. This hiatus could be extended if the brand wins an EU reprieve and is able to boost its margins on Chinese imports – subject to a potentially adverse quota restriction.

Although MINI is owned by BMW, the electric MINI Cooper and Aceman are built in China by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between the Germans and China’s Great Wall Motors. It’s unclear how the EU would assess the origin of the MINI – which is also subject to an additional 20.7 per cent duty – for a relaxation of tariffs; MINI refused to comment for this story.

Geely-owned Volvo has installed production of its MINI rival, the EX30, into its plant in Ghent, Belgium, to circumvent tariffs. And Dacia will employ a similar strategy for the new-generation Spring EV, relocating its manufacture from Wuhan in China to Slovenia for 2026.

Other Chinese imports include the Volvo ES90, Polestar 5 and Lotus Emeya and Eletre, all from brands owned by Geely. This Chinese giant also has a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with Mercedes, to manufacture the electric Smart model range in Xi’an.

Why did the Cupra Tavascan end up being built in Anhui?

Volkswagen Group says its European industrial footprint was simply not able to accommodate the Tavascan, leading to its installation in China where it’s assembled in a JV with JAC Motors. A version of the Tavascan is sold as the ID.UNYX in China.

“Producing it in China was maybe our only opportunity to get this car,” Cupra CEO Markus Haupt told Auto Express in an exclusive Barcelona meeting. “We went for it, because when we took the decision, there were no tariff discussions at that moment, and it was a profitable business case. But [then] we had some surprises.”

Could production be moved back to Europe? “We [already] invested the money there and reinvesting in the same product is probably not the best solution,” concluded the boss.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…