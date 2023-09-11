BMW pauses EV production plan for MINI Oxford plant: slow electric car sales blamed

BMW has put a £600m investment to electrify Plant Oxford on ice due to slower than expected take-up of EVs, Auto Express can reveal.

Plans to reintroduce an electric MINI hatch and start assembling the new Aceman crossover in the UK were announced in September 2023; production was due to start next year. But with electric car take-up stagnating – European Union EV sales dipped by 5.9 per cent in 2024, although petrol and diesel sales also declined – BMW has taken the decision to pause investment plans.

“Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is currently reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric MINI production in Oxford,” read a statement shared with Auto Express.

Plant Oxford builds combustion engine versions of the new three-door MINI and Convertible, with BMW importing the electric hatch and EV-only Aceman from China. Such MINIs face a tariff of 20.7 per cent as they enter the EU, although the UK has not introduced any additional penalties.

The hiatus means BMW will pay import duties for longer than expected, but it evidently makes economic sense to continue with that rather than fund UK production at this time.

Auto Express understands MINI workers at Plant Oxford are aware of the decision, and BMW stresses that the factory has a sound future nonetheless. “Plant Oxford is at the heart of MINI production, manufacturing and exporting a range of models which are sought after in the UK and around the world,” added the statement.