Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

MINI and Rolls-Royce lined up for latest BMW electric car technology

BMW Neue Klasse tech looks set to roll out to the entire BMW Group, extending from the small car to luxury car segments

By:Alastair Crooks
21 Feb 2025
MINI Cooper E Classic - front tracking

We’re still waiting to see the first production-ready BMW based on the firm’s Neue Klasse platform - but plans are already in motion to expand the German firm’s latest technology to MINI and Rolls-Royce

Speaking to Auto Express at a recent Neue Klasse event, Dr Joachim Post - member of the board at BMW and head of purchasing and supplying - said: “When we start a new technology, we look at every opportunity. In general [with] the technology we develop for Neue Klasse, our interest is to spread that through the portfolio and make it feasible for all cars - whether that’s Rolls-Royce or MINI.”

So far, we’ve seen Neue Klasse underpin the 3 Series-sized sedan concept and the iX3-sized Vision Neue Klass X concept, though the architecture is modular and can cater to a much wider array of market segments. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Talking about how far Neue Klasse can reach in terms of smallest and largest segments in today’s car market, Post said: “This technology is not limited to how flexible the new cells are and other components and the overall packaging.” 

So far, BMW has revealed two different types of electric motors for Neue Klasse - though the motor that sits on the front axle can’t work by itself in a single-motor configuration. On whether this will affect the MINI Electric and its traditional front-wheel drive layout, Post said, “it’s a bit early to think about this latest technology coming to MINI, but we will ensure that it will retain its ‘MINI-ness’ when it does”.

As for Rolls-Royce, we already know BMW isn’t particularly interested in expanding the sizes of its battery packs - favouring smaller, lighter and more energy dense units instead. That means we’re unlikely to see a Neue Klasse-based Rolls-Royce utilising a battery pack larger than the current Spectre’s 107kWh unit.

CHECK OUT OUR LATEST BMW 3 SERIES DEALS

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

No more front-wheel drive BMWs: brand’s new EV tech means RWD, AWD or bust
BMW 1 Series 2024 facelift - front tracking

No more front-wheel drive BMWs: brand’s new EV tech means RWD, AWD or bust

An all-electric BMW 1 Series replacement could shift back to the brand’s traditional rear-wheel drive configuration
News
21 Feb 2025
BMW bets future on Neue Klasse EV battery and motor tech
BMW Neue Klasse

BMW bets future on Neue Klasse EV battery and motor tech

Significant improvements to range, charging and performance in store for BMW’s next-generation EVs
News
20 Feb 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
20 Feb 2025
New BMW Vision Driving Experience previews all-electric M3, and we’ve been for a ride in it!
BMW Vision Driving Experience - front action

New BMW Vision Driving Experience previews all-electric M3, and we’ve been for a ride in it!

BMW's bonkers rolling laboratory uses four electric motors to produce huge power, and five impellers to keep it stuck to the road
News
16 Feb 2025

Most Popular

New Fiat Pandina will be a low-cost city car for the masses
Fiat Pandina render (watermarked) - front

New Fiat Pandina will be a low-cost city car for the masses

The all-new ‘mini-Panda’ will reintroduce a budget city car to the Italian brand’s line-up, and our exclusive pictures show what it could look like
News
19 Feb 2025
New 2025 Volvo XC60 adds another layer of class and a bigger, faster touchscreen
Volvo XC60 - front 3/4 static

New 2025 Volvo XC60 adds another layer of class and a bigger, faster touchscreen

The facelifted version of Volvo’s best-selling mid-size SUV should be available to order soon
News
18 Feb 2025
Three car garage: £25k for a BMW 320i, Audi A5 Cab and a Nissan Leaf
Three-car garage for £25,000 - header image

Three car garage: £25k for a BMW 320i, Audi A5 Cab and a Nissan Leaf

We’ve got £25,000 burning a hole in our pocket, and a three-car garage to fill. What will a dip into the Auto Express used car classifieds turn up?
Features
18 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content