MINI and Rolls-Royce lined up for latest BMW electric car technology

We’re still waiting to see the first production-ready BMW based on the firm’s Neue Klasse platform - but plans are already in motion to expand the German firm’s latest technology to MINI and Rolls-Royce.

Speaking to Auto Express at a recent Neue Klasse event, Dr Joachim Post - member of the board at BMW and head of purchasing and supplying - said: “When we start a new technology, we look at every opportunity. In general [with] the technology we develop for Neue Klasse, our interest is to spread that through the portfolio and make it feasible for all cars - whether that’s Rolls-Royce or MINI.”

So far, we’ve seen Neue Klasse underpin the 3 Series-sized sedan concept and the iX3-sized Vision Neue Klass X concept, though the architecture is modular and can cater to a much wider array of market segments.

Talking about how far Neue Klasse can reach in terms of smallest and largest segments in today’s car market, Post said: “This technology is not limited to how flexible the new cells are and other components and the overall packaging.”

So far, BMW has revealed two different types of electric motors for Neue Klasse - though the motor that sits on the front axle can’t work by itself in a single-motor configuration. On whether this will affect the MINI Electric and its traditional front-wheel drive layout, Post said, “it’s a bit early to think about this latest technology coming to MINI, but we will ensure that it will retain its ‘MINI-ness’ when it does”.

As for Rolls-Royce, we already know BMW isn’t particularly interested in expanding the sizes of its battery packs - favouring smaller, lighter and more energy dense units instead. That means we’re unlikely to see a Neue Klasse-based Rolls-Royce utilising a battery pack larger than the current Spectre’s 107kWh unit.

