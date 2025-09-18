Hyundai has slammed the impact of the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG). The Korean brand has criticised the scheme for unfairly distorting the electric vehicle market while also setting EV sales targets for manufacturers that can result in hefty fines for brands failing to hit a 28% electric market share this year.

Hyundai is yet to qualify for the grant with any of its electric cars as it doesn’t have the Science-Based Target (SBT) eco accreditation. The company said that it is working towards achieving certification, alongside sister brand Kia, but it’s a process that takes several months.

“It does disrupt the market,” Hyundai’s European boss Xavier Martinet told Auto Express. “What was a bit strange was this inclusion of this SBT element, which is very specific and which is not easy to get - not in terms of the content, but in terms of timing. It's a very comprehensive project, and the fact that this one [accreditation] was chosen and not some others is unfortunate for us.”

The brand has brought in its own ‘EV grant’ to try and offset any drop in interest in its cars in favour of those that do qualify for the official £1,500 discount, or in the case of the Ford Puma Gen-e and e-Tourneo Connect, the higher £3,750 grant level.