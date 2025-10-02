Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Volvo XC90 goes dark! Flagship SUV gets moody Black Edition trim

Volvo's XC90 hybrid SUV is the latest model to get the popular Black Edition treatment

By:Paul Adam
2 Oct 2025
Volvo XC90 Black Edition - front13

The Volvo XC90 has joined the growing ranks of the brand’s Black Edition models, bringing monochrome style to the plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid versions of the flagship seven-seater SUV.

Responding to "clear demand from our customers," according to Erik Severinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Volvo Cars, the Black Edition variant is now available on the latest XC90, which recently benefited from extensive technology and design updates.

The core of the Black Edition package is a high-gloss black finish applied to all key exterior details. This includes the Volvo 'iron mark' badge, the front grille, rear badges, and the alloy wheels, creating a striking contrast to the bodywork.

While the Black Edition has traditionally utilised Onyx Black paint, Volvo has expanded the options to include three new striking exterior colours for the XC90: Crystal White, Denim Blue, and Vapour Grey.

Volvo XC90 Black Edition - dash13

Inside, the dark theme continues with customers able to choose between two all-black interior ‘rooms,’ both featuring a charcoal headlining and chequered aluminium decors. The charcoal-coloured seats are available in two different material options.

The XC90 is the fifth Volvo model to receive the Black Edition trim, following the XC60, the fully electric EX40 and EC40, and the XC40 mild hybrid. Volvo has also confirmed that a Black Edition of the compact EX30 electric SUV is in the pipeline, with further details to follow soon.

The new Black Edition is available to UK buyers across the Plus, Plus Pro, and Ultra trim levels. Prices start at £72,450 for the Plus model with the Ultra topping out at £77,950. You can spec an XC90 now via dealers on our Buy A Car service or check out one-year old used models from £45,000.

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

