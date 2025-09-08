Want a £13k electric car? EU must change the rules, say carmakers

European car makers are calling for a rewriting of the targets for electric-vehicle adoption and requesting incentives to help produce a new breed of affordable EV, with Stellantis boss Jean Phillipe Imparato declaring current targets are “not reachable” and “could crash the automotive industry in Europe”.

On 12 September, the manufacturers will go to the EU with a multi-pronged suggestion that Impararto said will give the industry achievable goals.

The key one is a 15,000-Euro (£13,000) city car with a range of around 70 miles that would only be possible if the EU backed the relaxation of legislation around crash technology. Imparato claimed the cost of meeting these regulations is equal to the cost of manufacturing the car, which he suggested is around 1,500 Euros per car.

“We propose to revamp and revolutionise the A-segment in Europe,” he told a small gathering of European journalists at the Munich motor show. “More than 20 per cent of the market is below 20,000 Euros – people don’t have the money to buy cars over 40,000 Euros.

“You would build this car in Europe, and have the specification homologated to get to 15,000 Euros.” he said. “Tons of customers would love to bring the A-segment back to their garage.”