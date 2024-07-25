Nissan Qashqai N-Design review: SUV favourite ups the style but stays solid
Nissan’s N-Design trim gives this refreshed best-seller a sportier flavour
Verdict
It's easy to see why the Nissan Qashqai is so popular with UK buyers, and this mid-life update does just enough to see it keep pace with a huge pool of extremely talented rivals. The e-Power hybrid is the perfect amuse-bouche for those not ready for a full EV, and this sporty-looking N-Design model looks to represent decent enough value, too. It throws in plenty of cool kit, for less than you’d pay for a top-spec Tekna+ car.
As much of a household name as Ford Focus or Vauxhall Astra, the Nissan Qashqai changed the automotive landscape when it arrived in the late noughties. Various iterations over that time have seen it keep pace with newer rivals, with the latest, third-generation car recently facelifted.
With it comes a sharp new look, bringing the venerable hybrid-powered family SUV closer in line with the brand’s Ariya electric flagship. There’s a new face, with an updated V-shaped grille and fresh lighting. Those lights incorporate a new daytime-running light signature and scrolling indicators for the first time. To our eyes, it’s a successful nip and tuck – certainly from the front.
At the rear there’s a new bumper and silver-coloured tail-lights ensuring even a layman can pick apart old and new in the supermarket car park. The differences are exaggerated further with the new N-Design specification tested here – with its body-coloured trim, black roof and unique diamond-cut 20-inch alloy wheels.
More reviews
Car group tests
- Honda ZR-V vs Nissan Qashqai: 2023 twin test review
- The best long-term car tests 2022
- Vauxhall Grandland vs Skoda Karoq vs Nissan Qashqai: 2022 group test review
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
Inside, there are new materials, with Nissan introducing Alcantara to the dashboard and seats. The 12.3-inch touchscreen is now standard across the range, with integrated Google services from N-Connecta and up; the nav is powered by Google Maps and Google Assistant can be activated simply by saying ‘Hey Google’, giving the driver control of myriad features from media settings to the climate control. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both wireless.
Nissan says it has worked hard to improve perceived quality, and on the whole it’s a job well done. It’s not flawless inside – things like the visible wiring behind the rear-view mirror and the slightly cheap-feeling gear selector both point to areas where money has been saved – but the general feel is competitive for the class.
The company also claims to have fitted more sound deadening, and the result is an impressively refined car – even on the big wheels and low-profile tyres of our test model. Wind and road noise aren’t an issue, and the incrementally-improved e-Power hybrid powertrain rarely raises its voice, even at higher speeds.
This is a big selling point for the Qashqai – or so says Nissan. The e-Power layout is a little different to most hybrid systems in that the engine and battery powers a motor, which is directly linked to the front wheels. The advantage is that the Qashqai feels predominantly electric – at least at lower speeds, where you’ll notice the added shove from the e-motor pushing the car between junctions or traffic lights. The small lithium-ion battery does some pretty heavy lifting, in fact, and allows the car to run around for surprisingly long periods without using any petrol at all.
One aspect that helps the Qashqai come incredibly close to its published fuel economy figures is the (mostly) excellent e-Pedal set-up. It doesn’t quite offer one-pedal driving like it does in a Nissan Leaf, but it’ll slow the car considerably when you lift off the throttle, feeding energy that would otherwise be lost back into the battery. You can even see it topping up in real-time via a small readout on the dash.
We say ‘mostly’ because if you forget to switch it off upon leaving the city, you’ll find its integration isn’t quite as smooth at higher speeds. We noticed, on a number of occasions, that the transition from recuperation to conventional brakes can be a bit unpredictable when slowing from the national limit. At times it can feel – for a split second – like you’ve got no stopping power whatsoever. It’s disconcerting, but completely avoidable if you remember to flick the small switch on the centre console.
The driving experience overall is fairly well judged, though. The Qashqai e-Power (a manual mild-hybrid model is also available) is quicker than you might expect, but it’s no sports car. The steering is devoid of feel, but body control is neat and the ride impressively composed, given the N-Design’s 20-inch wheels. That’ll be down, in part, to the Qashqai’s multi-link rear suspension set-up, which manages to iron out all but the worst, most sudden bumps and jolts from entering the cabin.
Speaking of the cabin, the general layout isn’t dramatically different from before, but things have been tidied up without sacrificing functionality. There’s loads of adjustment in the seats and steering wheel, the digital dials look far sleeker than before, and the main screen is much clearer. The integration of Google Maps means you can search for almost anything you like – be it a specific car park, cafe or something more generic – and it’ll throw up a list of suggestions.
Below the central display sits a set of proper rotary dials and chunky buttons for the climate control. Yes, this can be adjusted using voice commands (as mentioned) but there’s something to be said for a simple switch that allows you to quickly turn the temperature up or down without removing your eyes from the road.
The base Visia trim has been dropped, with Acenta Premium propping up the range with 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control, plus the 12.3-inch screen with a reversing camera and smartphone connectivity. N-Connecta looks a bit cooler, with larger wheels, customisable ambient lighting inside, and a 360-degree around-view monitor for help when parking.
We think this new N-Design trim represents decent value for money. Prices start from £34,845 if you’re happy to forgo the hybrid tech (the same as a mid-range Tekna), while even the model we’ve got here slides in under £40k and thereby avoids the menial ‘luxury car’ tax. Above this sits the all-singing, all-dancing Tekna+, with its quilted, massaging leather seats, advanced keyless entry and Bose stereo. All but the cheapest MHEV manual model slot into the higher VED banding.
Elsewhere, the Qashqai remains a practical family car, even if it falls slightly short of the most spacious cars in this class. The rear seats are just about big enough for taller adults, though kneeroom is at a premium and the full-glass roof (a fantastic addition if you value natural light) eats into head space.
Unusually, there’s no compromise on boot space if you go for the e-Power hybrid, whose capacity, at 504 litres, sits towards the smaller end of the segment. A Hyundai Tucson is more spacious overall, and if you’re prepared to rake forward the Ford Kuga’s rear bench seat then the Nissan can’t compete there either. Still, some room under the floor and some hooks to the side mean the Qashqai’s load bay isn’t without merit.
|Model:
|Nissan Qashqai 1.5 e-Power N-Design
|Price:
|£39,620
|Engine:
|1.5-litre 3cyl petrol hybrid
|Power/torque:
|187bhp/250Nm
|Transmission:
|Six-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|105mph
|Fuel economy/CO2:
|54.3mpg, 118g/km
|Dimensions (L/W/H):
|4,425/1,835/1,625mm
|On sale:
|Now