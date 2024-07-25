Nissan Qashqai N-Design review: SUV favourite ups the style but stays solid

Speaking of the cabin, the general layout isn’t dramatically different from before, but things have been tidied up without sacrificing functionality. There’s loads of adjustment in the seats and steering wheel, the digital dials look far sleeker than before, and the main screen is much clearer. The integration of Google Maps means you can search for almost anything you like – be it a specific car park, cafe or something more generic – and it’ll throw up a list of suggestions.

Below the central display sits a set of proper rotary dials and chunky buttons for the climate control. Yes, this can be adjusted using voice commands (as mentioned) but there’s something to be said for a simple switch that allows you to quickly turn the temperature up or down without removing your eyes from the road.

The base Visia trim has been dropped, with Acenta Premium propping up the range with 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control, plus the 12.3-inch screen with a reversing camera and smartphone connectivity. N-Connecta looks a bit cooler, with larger wheels, customisable ambient lighting inside, and a 360-degree around-view monitor for help when parking.

We think this new N-Design trim represents decent value for money. Prices start from £34,845 if you’re happy to forgo the hybrid tech (the same as a mid-range Tekna), while even the model we’ve got here slides in under £40k and thereby avoids the menial ‘luxury car’ tax. Above this sits the all-singing, all-dancing Tekna+, with its quilted, massaging leather seats, advanced keyless entry and Bose stereo. All but the cheapest MHEV manual model slot into the higher VED banding.

Elsewhere, the Qashqai remains a practical family car, even if it falls slightly short of the most spacious cars in this class. The rear seats are just about big enough for taller adults, though kneeroom is at a premium and the full-glass roof (a fantastic addition if you value natural light) eats into head space.

Unusually, there’s no compromise on boot space if you go for the e-Power hybrid, whose capacity, at 504 litres, sits towards the smaller end of the segment. A Hyundai Tucson is more spacious overall, and if you’re prepared to rake forward the Ford Kuga’s rear bench seat then the Nissan can’t compete there either. Still, some room under the floor and some hooks to the side mean the Qashqai’s load bay isn’t without merit.