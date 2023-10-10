Updated Volkswagen ID.4 on sale now, packing more power and bigger screen

Meanwhile the range-topping ID.4 GTX has gained an extra 40bhp, boosting the total power output for its dual-motor setup to 335bhp; enough to cut its 0-62mph time down from 6.2 to 5.4 seconds. The GTX’s 112mph top speed is the same, but peak charging speed is now 175kW, with VW claiming you’ll now be able to add roughly 110 miles of range in just 10 minutes from a suitably fast rapid charger.

Every ID.4 is now powered by a 77kWh battery, which in the new ID.4 Pro models feeds a single rear-mounted electric motor that produces 282bhp and 535Nm of torque. That’s 110bhp more than the old ID.4 Pro, while torque has nearly doubled. Range for single-motor ID.4s has also increased to 337 miles – roughly 10 miles extra – while the maximum charging speed has climbed to 135kW.

There are now just three versions of the ID.4 on offer, compared to the eight variants buyers could choose from earlier this year. The rear-drive ID.4 Life Pro serves as the entry point to the range, followed by the ID.4 Style Pro, while the performance -oriented all-wheel drive ID.4 GTX sits at the top once again.

The Volkswagen ID.4 has been updated for 2024, with the electric family SUV receiving more power and range, plus tweaks to the interior tech and a chassis tune. The updated ID.4 is now available to order, with prices starting from £46,035.

Plus new thermal management features on all ID.4 models and allows the battery to be pre-conditioned on the way to a charging point, so it’s ready for a quick top-up, which should be handy on longer journeys.

VW’s also applied the same user interface updates as found in the facelifted ID.3, including a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen display and illuminated controls for the temperature and volume. As well as the bigger screen, the interface inside it has also been updated to a new operating system aiming to be easier to use and less bug-prone.

The ID.4’s ‘digital cockpit’ display behind the steering wheel and optional augmented reality head-up display have also received some improvements, while the gear selector has been moved from the instrument display’s housing to a stalk on the steering column, just like the ID. Buzz minibus and ID.7 flagship saloon’s.

Volkswagen ID.4 trim levels and equipment

Standard kit on the updated ID.4 includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated front ‘comfort’ seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad for smartphones, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and a rear-view camera.

Stepping up from Life to Style trim raises the ID.4’s price tag to £49,440, but in return you get a panoramic glass roof, LED matrix headlights, LED tail-lights and three-zone climate control, plus a height adjustable boot floor.

The updated ID.4 GTX starts from £53,865, In addition to the dual-motor drivetrain and all-wheel drive, the GTX comes with 20-inch rims, sports suspension, the augmented reality head-up display, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and GTX emblems on the front and rear seats.

The previous sound system upgrade has been replaced by a new 10-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, which is optional on rear-drive ID.4s and comes standard on GTX models. On top of the powertrain improvements, VW has recalibrated the suspension tune and rejigged the optional ‘Dynamic Chassis Control’ adaptive dampers that are available on the ID.4 GTX. These now feature an even wider spread of variability between soft and firm, making the ID.4 feel more comfortable and more agile depending on the selected driver mode.

Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

Volkswagen hasn’t gone so far as to redesign the dashboard or change up the exterior styling as it has with the ID.3, but has applied these same technical upgrades to its more rakish sister car, the ID.5 coupe-SUV. The closely related Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq have also received range, power and tech updates for 2024.

Now read our review of the new Volkswagen ID.7...