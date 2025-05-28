The MG HS just got hot! New 221bhp Hybrid+ model joins line-up

When the latest MG HS arrived last year, it came with either a pure-petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrain - now you can add a full-hybrid to that list with the new Hybrid+.

Priced from £28,995 in SE trim, the Hybrid+ sits between the standard £25,995 pure-petrol HS and the plug-in hybrid - which starts from £31,995. Like the other two powertrains, the Hybrid+ can also be had in a more lavish Trophy guise, priced from £31,495.

That pricing means the HS Hybrid+ is positioned closely to the similarly-sized Dacia Bigster Hybrid 155. In full-hybrid guise however, the Bigster costs £28,190, so it’s first blood to the Romanian car.

As with the petrol and PHEV, the MG HS Hybrid+ comes with a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, though the full-hybrid features a 1.8kWh battery (the same one found in the MG3 and ZS Hybrid+) sending power to an auxiliary electric motor with 195bhp. Combined power stands at 221bhp (way more than the Dacia’s 153bhp output), helping the HS Hybrid+ launch from zero to 62mph in 7.9 seconds. There’s also a two-speed automatic transmission that we first saw on the HS PHEV.

Fuel efficiency is of course a key aspect behind the HS Hybrid+ and while it’s understandably lower than the plug-in hybrid’s 564.9mpg, the full-hybrid’s 51.3mpg figure is noticeably better than the pure-petrol’s 38.3mpg. Still, the MG can’t quite match the Bigster Hybrid 155’s impressive 60.1mpg claimed economy.