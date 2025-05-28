Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

The MG HS just got hot! New 221bhp Hybrid+ model joins line-up

The Hybrid+ gives the MG HS another tool to take on the Dacia Bigster

By:Alastair Crooks
28 May 2025
MG HS Hybrid+ - front 3/413

When the latest MG HS arrived last year, it came with either a pure-petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrain - now you can add a full-hybrid to that list with the new Hybrid+. 

Priced from £28,995 in SE trim, the Hybrid+ sits between the standard £25,995 pure-petrol HS and the plug-in hybrid - which starts from £31,995. Like the other two powertrains, the Hybrid+ can also be had in a more lavish Trophy guise, priced from £31,495. 

That pricing means the HS Hybrid+ is positioned closely to the similarly-sized Dacia Bigster Hybrid 155. In full-hybrid guise however, the Bigster costs £28,190, so it’s first blood to the Romanian car.  

As with the petrol and PHEV, the MG HS Hybrid+ comes with a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, though the full-hybrid features a 1.8kWh battery (the same one found in the MG3 and ZS Hybrid+) sending power to an auxiliary electric motor with 195bhp. Combined power stands at 221bhp (way more than the Dacia’s 153bhp output), helping the HS Hybrid+ launch from zero to 62mph in 7.9 seconds. There’s also a two-speed automatic transmission that we first saw on the HS PHEV.

Fuel efficiency is of course a key aspect behind the HS Hybrid+ and while it’s understandably lower than the plug-in hybrid’s 564.9mpg, the full-hybrid’s 51.3mpg figure is noticeably better than the pure-petrol’s 38.3mpg. Still, the MG can’t quite match the Bigster Hybrid 155’s impressive 60.1mpg claimed economy. 

On the outside the Hybrid+ looks the same as any other MG HS. As standard you get LED lights front and rear, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, plus a ‘follow me home’ light function. There’s a suite of handy technology too like rear parking sensors, a six-way adjustable electric driver’s seat, air conditioning, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and an electric parking brake with auto-hold function.

MG HS Hybrid+ - interior overview

Like the rest of the HS range there are two 12.3-inch displays on the dash. The central touchscreen comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with the Trophy version adding a 360-degree aerial camera, plus wireless smartphone charging pad and an uprated eight-speaker sound system. The driver’s screen is customisable with scope to use sat-nav, or focus on entertainment and the car’s functions. 

The placement of the battery means there’s no impact on the HS’s interior space. Like the PHEV and pure-petrol, the Hybrid+ offers a 507-litre boot capacity, increasing to 1,484 litres with the rear seats down. 

Both the HS Hybrid+ SE and Trophy are available to order now and both receive MG’s lengthy 80,000-mile/seven-year warranty. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

