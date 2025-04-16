Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: An SUV for supermini money? That’ll be the MG HS for £200 a month

There’s much to like about the MG HS – and even more so with this offer. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 May

By:George Armitage
22 May 2025
New MG HS - front cornering
  • Well equipped and easy to drive
  • Just £200 a month
  • Spend an extra £4 a month for top spec

You could have the last laugh with this Deal of the Day, because the MG HS is available for just £200 on the nose right now.

Almost unbelievably, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering MG's largest SUV for the princely sum of £200 a month after an initial payment of £2,750.04. Or, for another £4 a month, you can nab a top-spec version.

It's a two-year deal, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. However, this can be bumped up to 8,000 a year for just an extra £11.66 a month. 

This deal is for the entry-level SE model – but if you want the cachet of getting some extra luxuries for an equally bonkers price, then the same broker is offering the Trophy version for just £203.95 a month.

If you'd rather keep the cash and opt for the lower version, then you won't feel short-changed. SE is still well equipped, coming with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rear parking camera and a host of safety equipment. 

Trophy adds heated front seats, a powered tailgate, wireless phone charging and a sprinkling of extra niceties.

Regardless of which one you go for, you'll be taking the keys to a car with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It's a perfectly decent motor, if a little raucous when you work it hard, while there's a soft ride giving a relaxing driving experience.

New MG HS - interior

Fit and finish is very good for the money, and the interior is spacious. If you need a practical SUV for the family, then the HS is a good option, given that it has roomy back seats and an excellent 507-litre boot.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG HS leasing offers from leading providers on our MG HS hub page.

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

