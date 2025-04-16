Car Deal of the Day: An SUV for supermini money? That’ll be the MG HS for £200 a month

Well equipped and easy to drive

You could have the last laugh with this Deal of the Day, because the MG HS is available for just £200 on the nose right now.

Almost unbelievably, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering MG's largest SUV for the princely sum of £200 a month after an initial payment of £2,750.04. Or, for another £4 a month, you can nab a top-spec version.

It's a two-year deal, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. However, this can be bumped up to 8,000 a year for just an extra £11.66 a month.

This deal is for the entry-level SE model – but if you want the cachet of getting some extra luxuries for an equally bonkers price, then the same broker is offering the Trophy version for just £203.95 a month.

If you'd rather keep the cash and opt for the lower version, then you won't feel short-changed. SE is still well equipped, coming with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rear parking camera and a host of safety equipment.

Trophy adds heated front seats, a powered tailgate, wireless phone charging and a sprinkling of extra niceties.

Regardless of which one you go for, you'll be taking the keys to a car with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It's a perfectly decent motor, if a little raucous when you work it hard, while there's a soft ride giving a relaxing driving experience.

Fit and finish is very good for the money, and the interior is spacious. If you need a practical SUV for the family, then the HS is a good option, given that it has roomy back seats and an excellent 507-litre boot.

