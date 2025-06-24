MG looks set to unveil a swoopy new electric SUV at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which could finally give the brand a rival to the best-selling Tesla Model Y, as well as the Skoda Enyaq and XPeng G6.

The single teaser image of the mysterious car’s rear end that MG has released so far doesn’t show much but the silhouette looks identical to that of the new MG IM6 that recently went on sale in Australia and Thailand - as do the light bar and spoiler. The car is also known in other markets as the IM Motors LS6.

You probably won’t have heard of IM Motors before, but it’s a premium electric car brand owned by MG’s Chinese parent company SAIC Motor. We were told the marque was going to launch in the UK sometime this year, but it looks like IM Motors models will now be badged as MGs in the UK. This is how it works in Australia where the cars are sold under the banner of 'IM Presented by MG Motor'.

In Australia, there are three versions of the MG IM6 available right now: Premium, Platinum and Performance. Entry-level models feature a 75kWh battery and a 291bhp rear-mounted electric motor, which offers 280 miles of range, 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds and a 153kW maximum charging speed.