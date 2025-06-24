Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New MG electric SUV all set for Goodwood Festival of Speed

MG plans to unveil two new EVs next month, both expected to be re-badged models from premium sister brand IM Motors

By:Ellis Hyde
24 Jun 2025
MG electric SUV rival to the Tesla Model Y, which will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed5

MG looks set to unveil a swoopy new electric SUV at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which could finally give the brand a rival to the best-selling Tesla Model Y, as well as the Skoda Enyaq and XPeng G6

The single teaser image of the mysterious car’s rear end that MG has released so far doesn’t show much but the silhouette looks identical to that of the new MG IM6 that recently went on sale in Australia and Thailand - as do the light bar and spoiler. The car is also known in other markets as the IM Motors LS6.

You probably won’t have heard of IM Motors before, but it’s a premium electric car brand owned by MG’s Chinese parent company SAIC Motor. We were told the marque was going to launch in the UK sometime this year, but it looks like IM Motors models will now be badged as MGs in the UK. This is how it works in Australia where the cars are sold under the banner of 'IM Presented by MG Motor'.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In Australia, there are three versions of the MG IM6 available right now: Premium, Platinum and Performance. Entry-level models feature a 75kWh battery and a 291bhp rear-mounted electric motor, which offers 280 miles of range, 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds and a 153kW maximum charging speed.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The other two variants add a larger 100kWh battery that’s good for up to 345 miles on a single charge, and upgrade from a 400V to an 800V electrical architecture, like you get in the XPeng or the Hyundai Ioniq 5. This allows them to charge at a lightning-fast 396kW – faster than any Porsche Taycan – meaning a 30 to 80 per cent top-up can be done in only 15 minutes, if you could find a fast enough charger.

On top of all that, the Performance version gets a 767bhp dual-motor set-up that lets it do 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds – the same as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Australian MG IM6 - front static

Other technology on offer in the IM6 includes a 26.3-inch touchscreen spanning the dashboard, a separate 10.5-inch touchscreen for controlling the car’s functions, rear-wheel steering, intelligent air suspension and various ‘one-touch’ handsfree parking abilities. Whether all this will be offered to UK customers remains to be seen. 

MG has announced it will also unveil another new EV at Goodwood, which we suspect will be the MG IM5 that’s also already on sale now in Australia. The BYD Seal and Tesla Model 3 rival can do 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and boasts up to 407 miles of range. Also on display at the festival of Speed will be the new MG Cyberster Black edition and the big, brutish MG Cyber X concept unveiled earlier this year.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest new and used MG deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025
New MG Cyber X is a cheap Mercedes G-Class and LR Defender rival with pop-up headlights
MG Cyber X at the 2025 Shanghai motor show - front static

New MG Cyber X is a cheap Mercedes G-Class and LR Defender rival with pop-up headlights

MG is delving into new ground in China with the funky new Cyber X
News
23 Apr 2025
Shanghai Motor Show 2025: what all the big car brands are up to
Shanghai Motor Show 2025 - header

Shanghai Motor Show 2025: what all the big car brands are up to

The Shanghai Auto Show is now an established part of the automotive calendar – we’ve got a full list of show debuts
News
25 Mar 2025
MG3 and MG ZS get pure-petrol power and even lower prices
MG3 dynamic front 3/4

MG3 and MG ZS get pure-petrol power and even lower prices

Entry-level MGs trade the hybrids’ performance and economy for a lower price point
News
20 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Citroen recall sees owners told to stop driving “immediately”
Citroen C3 Mk2 - front tracking

Citroen recall sees owners told to stop driving “immediately”

A ‘Stop-drive’ order has been issued by Citroen following a fatality that may have been caused by a faulty Takata airbag
News
20 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: a potent 335bhp Volkswagen ID.7 GTX for a rock bottom price
Volkswagen ID.7 GTX - front static

Car Deal of the Day: a potent 335bhp Volkswagen ID.7 GTX for a rock bottom price

GTX Plus gives some extra punch to an already excellent electric saloon. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 June.
News
20 Jun 2025
New Skoda L&K 130 shows us what a Superb pick-up truck looks like
Skoda L&amp;K 130 - front static

New Skoda L&K 130 shows us what a Superb pick-up truck looks like

Skoda’s 10th ‘Student Car’ is a plug-in hybrid that would be an ideal support vehicle for the Tour de France
News
20 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content