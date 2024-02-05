New MG3 supermini gets dual-screen setup as we see inside for the first time

The first official image of the next-generation MG3 supermini’s interior has been released, revealing a new cabin design and dual-screen setup for the rapidly approaching Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris rival.

The new MG3 will be unveiled on 26 February at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, but we can already see that the interior has come a long way from the outgoing model that first landed in showrooms more than a decade ago.

Compared to the current model’s analogue dials and touchscreen embedded in the dashboard, the new MG3 features two equally large displays: a fully digital driver’s display, plus a free-standing infotainment touchscreen sitting atop the dashboard. Both appear to be running MG’s latest software, already found in the all-electric MG4 hatchback and MG5 estate.

Other details we can pick out are a bank of climate controls below the touchscreen, quilted seat upholstery, bright orange contrasting stitching and a familiar silver rotary gear selector on the centre console, also used by the MG4 and MG5.

The new MG3 will be powered by the brand’s first full-hybrid powertrain that it’s calling Hybrid Plus. MG is staying tight-lipped when it comes to technical details for the moment, but is promising a “class-leading combination of efficiency, performance, and the capability for zero-emissions driving” from the setup.

We don’t have to wait long until the new MG3 is revealed, however we already have a clear picture of what it’ll look like thanks to some teasers and leaked patent images that allowed us to create our own exclusive image of the car.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning at MG, says: “The MG3 is poised to deliver an exceptional blend of real-world performance, economy, refinement, and technology for a hybrid B-segment hatchback. We’re confident it will be a very strong challenger in a market where customers demand both excellent value and practicality.”

MG will also use the 2024 Geneva Motor Show as the venue to reveal the flagship MG Cyberster’s performance, power and range figures.

