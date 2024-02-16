Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Seres 3 set to be the UK’s cheapest electric SUV

The incoming MG ZS EV rival from Seres gets a £29,995 starting price and 205-mile range

by: Ellis Hyde
16 Feb 2024
Not to be confused with the BMW 3 Series, the new Seres 3 is the latest Chinese EV headed to the UK. It’s set to be the cheapest electric SUV on the market when order books open this spring with a starting price of £29,995 that’s exactly £500 less than the current cheapest, the MG ZS EV

The Seres 3 will also offer a similar range to the standard MG ZS EV, using a 54kWh battery for an official WLTP range of 205 miles across mixed driving conditions. That can extend up to 315 miles if you’re just driving around town. 

Charging from 20 to 80 per cent will take 30 minutes using a suitably fast rapid charger, and the single electric motor that drives the front wheels produces 161bhp with 195Nm of torque. That’s enough to do 0 to 62mph in 8.9 seconds.

At 4,385mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,650mm tall, the Seres 3 is slightly closer in size to some mid-size SUVs like the Nissan Qashqai, rather than the ZS EV compact SUV. 

Buyers will have a choice of two trim levels: Active and Spirit. Entry-level models feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen, reversing camera, rear parking sensors, keyless start, 18-inch alloy wheels and leather-style seat upholstery. 

Upgrading to Spirit trim increases the Seres 3’s price to £31,995, but in return it adds a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless entry, cruise control, lane departure warning, front parking sensors, heated front seats and power folding side mirrors. 

Sales of the Seres 3 are being handled by UK firm Innovation Automotive, which is also bringing the Skywell BE11 – another Chinese all-electric SUV – to the UK in the summer. The nearly 4.7-metre-long BE11 will boast a claimed range of 304 miles and is expected to be priced from under £35k.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

