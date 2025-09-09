Weeks after we caught the car testing on the Nurburgring, Skoda has taken the wraps off its hot new Fabia 130 - a spicy hatch that serves as a birthday present for the Czech firm’s 130th anniversary.

Priced at £29,995 with orders opening on 30 October, the Skoda Fabia 130 is based on the £24,290 Monte Carlo model - but comes with a host of performance-focused upgrades to help turn it into a rival for the MINI Cooper S.

MINI’s hot hatch is currently priced from just over £28,000 by dealers on our Buy A Car service while the VW Polo GTI starts from around £32,000. With no vRS hot hatch version of the current Fabia, the 130 is positioned as the range-topper of the supermini’s line up and splits these two rivals on price, although the Polo does offer 199bhp and the MINI 201bhp.

At least the Fabia 130’s engine is more powerful than the options you’d find elsewhere in the Fabia range. It’s a reworked version of the VW Group’s widely-used 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and in the Fabia 130 it gets a new intake, along with revised dampers and rocker arms to take power from 148bhp to 174bhp.