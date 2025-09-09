Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k

Along with more power the hot Fabia gets revised suspension and steering

By:Alastair Crooks
7 Oct 2025
Skoda Fabia 130 - front cornering6

Weeks after we caught the car testing on the Nurburgring, Skoda has taken the wraps off its hot new Fabia 130 - a spicy hatch that serves as a birthday present for the Czech firm’s 130th anniversary. 

Priced at £29,995 with orders opening on 30 October, the Skoda Fabia 130 is based on the £24,290 Monte Carlo model - but comes with a host of performance-focused upgrades to help turn it into a rival for the MINI Cooper S

MINI’s hot hatch is currently priced from just over £28,000 by dealers on our Buy A Car service while the VW Polo GTI starts from around £32,000. With no vRS hot hatch version of the current Fabia, the 130 is positioned as the range-topper of the supermini’s line up and splits these two rivals on price, although the Polo does offer 199bhp and the MINI 201bhp.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At least the Fabia 130’s engine is more powerful than the options you’d find elsewhere in the Fabia range. It’s a reworked version of the VW Group’s widely-used 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and in the Fabia 130 it gets a new intake, along with revised dampers and rocker arms to take power from 148bhp to 174bhp. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Although torque remains the same at 250Nm, the Fabia 130’s extra grunt means it dispatches the zero to 62mph sprint in 7.4 seconds (0.6 second quicker than the standard Fabia and over two seconds faster than the diesel-powered Mk1 Fabia vRS). The Fabia 130 tops out at 142mph - making it the quickest production Fabia to date. 

Skoda Fabia 130 - rear cornering6

Skoda hasn’t just upped the power and left it at that, the Fabia 130 gets some chassis upgrades too. There’s sports suspension that lowers the car by 15mm and recalibrated steering ‘for greater precision and feedback’. Skoda’s also added new ‘Normal’ and ‘Sport’ driving modes along with a new traction control system, the automatic seven-speed DSG gearbox has been fettled as well. 

To ensure the Skoda Fabia 130 isn’t mistaken for the regular car, Skoda has added ‘130’ graphics to denote the brand’s birthday alongside 18-inch alloy wheels, twin exhaust tips, a diffuser, spoiler and a new front splitter. The interior gets some tweaks in the shape of electrically-adjustable sport seats, stainless steel pedals and DSG paddles behind a three-spoke steering wheel. 

Being based on the Monte Carlo, the Fabia 130 also receives LED headlights, keyless go, a rearview camera and metallic paint. 

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025
Cheapest cars to insure - header image

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025

These are the cars with the lowest insurance group ratings in the UK today
Best cars & vans
6 Oct 2025
Best learner driver cars 2025/2026
Best learner driver cars - header image

Best learner driver cars 2025/2026

Easy to drive and affordable, these are 10 best used cars to learn in
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2025
Best small automatic cars to buy 2025/2026
Best small automatic cars - header image

Best small automatic cars to buy 2025/2026

Prefer less bulk and fewer pedals? These are the best cars for you
Best cars & vans
2 Oct 2025
Best superminis to buy 2025
Best superminis - header image

Best superminis to buy 2025

It's a hard-fought class, but these are the 10 best superminis on sale right now
Best cars & vans
3 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?
Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT - front 3/4

Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?

These two are at the cutting edge of electric-vehicle technology, so which makes every day feel a bit special?
Car group tests
4 Oct 2025
Used Porsche Taycan (Mk1, 2019-date) buyer’s guide: a sensational EV that’s now less than £30k
Used Porsche Taycan - front

Used Porsche Taycan (Mk1, 2019-date) buyer’s guide: a sensational EV that’s now less than £30k

A full used buyer's guide on the Porsche Taycan that's been on sale in the UK since 2019
Used car tests
2 Oct 2025
Top 10 longest-range electric cars on sale 2025/2026
Longest-range electric cars - header image

Top 10 longest-range electric cars on sale 2025/2026

Racking up mega miles? These are the long-range EVs to go for
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content