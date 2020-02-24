Hyundai i10 vs Toyota Aygo vs Kia Picanto: used city cars battle for urban bragging rights

City cars don’t just make sense in urban environments. They have huge appeal for new drivers or those that simply want to save money by buying a car with an affordable price tag and even lower running costs.

But this segment of the new-car market could be going the way of the dodo, as manufacturers struggle to make city cars profitable when faced with the demands of ever-more stringent emissions standards.

The good news is that there’s a great range of excellent city cars available on the second-hand market. We’ve pitched three of the best together to find out which comes out on top.

The Kia Picanto has been around in one form or another since 2004, and the version we’re looking at here launched in 2017. It’s a similar story for the Hyundai i10; a third-generation model arrived in 2019 and was light years ahead of its predecessor.

The Toyota Aygo Mk2 arrived in 2014, but a facelift in 2018 gave it a boost against its highly competent rivals. Which makes the best used buy?

Kia Picanto

Model: Kia Picanto 1.25 X-Line Years: 2017 to date Engine: 1.2-litre 4cyl petrol, 83bhp Transmission: 5-speed manual/fwd Kerbweight: 939kg 0-60mph: 11.7 seconds Top speed: 107mph Boot capacity (seats up/down): 265 litres/1,010 litres Insurance group: 7 Official economy/CO2: 56.5mpg/115g/km