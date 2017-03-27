New Kia Picanto 2024 facelift review: classy small car keeps big car appeal

Practicality is unchanged, which is a very good thing. Kia pushed the wheels to the corners of the Picanto to maximise interior space with the third-generation, resulting in rear passenger space that’ll fit a pair of six-foot-tall adults. Boot space is better than in the i10 (although only by three litres) at 255 litres.

The Picanto retains the same 62bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol offering from before, while the previous 99bhp turbo engine has been replaced by a new naturally-aspirated 77bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder motor. Kia says it has been tweaked with new intake valve timing and improved cooling to improve efficiency, although it’s marginally thirstier than the i10 in equivalent trim. This engine is only available on the range-topping Picanto GT-Line S.

We tried the three-cylinder petrol in five-speed manual guise, which is just as well because even with its 15.4-second 0-62mph time, it’s still 2.8 seconds quicker than the automatic.

It might only have 62bhp and 93Nm of torque, but a sub-one-tonne kerbweight means the Picanto is fairly responsive and certainly nippy enough for city driving. It’s a reasonably flexible engine too, though revving it out to the 6,500rpm red line you’ll notice a drop off in power.

Happily, Kia has engineered a sturdy and confident feel to the gearshift, along with a sensibly-calibrated clutch pedal. Despite being a five-speed, the Picanto is short geared so you’ll find yourself changing gear regularly.

The overall inputs add to the big-car feel of the Picanto with weighty, yet quick steering and surprising stability at motorway speeds. The little Kia is also genuinely good fun on a tight back road, although it can feel a little lost in larger, sweeping corners.

Refinement is okay, but at high speeds there’s noticeable wind and road noise – the thrummy three-cylinder engine is a constant disruption too. The Picanto’s suspension is also compliant over most roads with only large speed bumps and potholes really unsettling the ride. It’s certainly capable of taking on occasional long journeys though.