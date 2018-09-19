Toyota Aygo vs Kia Picanto: a used cheap city car shootout

Car buyers have been downsizing for a while now, for two key reasons. Firstly, they want to cut their motoring costs, and secondly, buying one of the smallest vehicles on the market no longer necessarily means compromises when it comes to equipment levels, build quality, comfort or safety.

Performance doesn’t necessarily take a hit either, and because these are the smallest and lightest cars around, they’re invariably agile and good fun to drive. The problem is that profit margins are tight, and regulations mean that by the time essential safety and emissions-limiting kit have been installed, some car manufacturers have found that their margins are paper thin. And that’s if there’s any profit to be made at all.

The result has been a big reduction in the number of new city cars available, which ultimately means there will be slimmer pickings on the used market. With demand as high as ever for these cars, values have been going up rather than down, especially for the best examples out there. Two of the finest examples in the class include this pair from Toyota and Kia. Both are available in big numbers, and both are very desirable for a multitude of reasons. But where should you put your cash?

Toyota Aygo

Prices from £4,000 (Toyota Aygo 1.0 x-play 2014, 80k miles)

(Toyota Aygo 1.0 x-play 2014, 80k miles) For: Reliability is excellent. This is one distinctive-looking city car that has very user-friendly infotainment.

Reliability is excellent. This is one distinctive-looking city car that has very user-friendly infotainment. Against: The insurance group is a bit steep, it’s not as much fun to drive or as comfortable as the Kia. There is only one engine option.

Also sold as the Citroen C1 and Peugeot 108, the Aygo was made on the same production line as its cousins, but it has a more daring design than them – and the Picanto, too. It also has a more wide-ranging and impressive infotainment system, while its dash design has a little extra flair. But it isn’t quite as user-friendly, so you might prefer it – or you might not. Our vote goes to the Kia in this regard.