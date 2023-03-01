Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia Picanto facelift is still one of the cheapest cars on sale

The facelifted Kia Picanto city car has arrived and starts at £15,595

by: Alastair Crooks
1 May 2024
Kia Picanto facelift - front18

While many manufacturers are looking to pull out of the segments, Kia has upgraded its little Picanto city car for 2024 with a new exterior look and wider range of equipment as standard. 

Choices for the pre-facelift Kia Picanto dwindled down to just the ‘2’ trim, but with this facelift there’s the ‘2’ as the entry-level version, followed by the ‘GT-Line’, then the ‘3’ and finally the range-topping ‘GT-Line S’. Kia won’t revive the basic ‘1’ trim level or the off-road influenced ‘X-Line S’ with the new car. 

Prices kicks off at £15,595 for the Picanto in ‘2’ trim and for that you get automatic headlights, silver window trim, rain-sensing wipers and 14-inch alloy wheels. Inside there’s a faux leather steering wheel with black cloth seats, air-conditioning, USB-A and USB-C ports, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, plus a range of safety kit including forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, hill start assist and cruise control.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The eight-inch central touchscreen used to only be offered on the ‘3’ trim level, but now it comes as standard on every Picanto - replacing the smaller seven-inch unit. There’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity plus a 4.2-inch driver’s display. 

Kia Picanto facelift - rear18

All trim levels can be had in ‘Blaze Red’ as standard or with premium paints ‘Clear White’ and ‘Midnight Black’ for an additional £575. ‘2’ and ‘3’ variants are offered in a new ‘Smokey Blue’ colour, while ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants are available in ‘Azure Blue’, ‘Astro Grey’ and ‘Adventurous Green’.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The GT-Line comes next, starting at £16,745. For the extra money you get 16-inch alloy wheels with ‘GT-Line’ exterior styling, a gloss black radiator grille, LED lights front and rear, tinted windows, ‘GT-Line’ interior design with metal pedals, faux grey leather upholstery and a USB-A charging port for rear passengers. 

The ‘3’ trim level is priced from £17,545 and adds a different design of 16-inch alloys, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic air-conditioning, start/stop button and wireless smartphone charger.

GT-Line S is the most expensive Picanto, starting at £18,445. It has the GT-Line exterior and interior styling, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and uprated forward collision avoidance assist which includes pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The ‘2’, ‘GT-Line’ and the ‘3’ all come with a 1.0-litre petrol three-cylinder petrol engine producing 62bhp with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic which costs an extra £700. 

Kia Picanto facelift - dash18

The GT-Line S gets the more powerful 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 77bhp in five-speed manual or five-speed automatic guise, with the auto costing £700 more. Kia claims the engines have been tweaked with new intake valve timing and improved cooling for better efficiency and economy compared to the old Picanto.

Auto Express was invited for an exclusive preview of the 2024 Picanto and its striking new exterior inspired by Kia’s flagship EV9 SUV. This includes the same front and rear-light signature plus a squarer look overall.The new Picanto gets a full-width light bar at the front and the rear, but it’s unique to GT-Line trim; lesser models have black trim. Sporty design cues on the old car, such as the eye-catching pops of red, are replaced with more upmarket black trim pieces.

Kia’s 2024 Picanto shares its dimensions with the outgoing model, given that this is little more than a cosmetic upgrade, although its new look gives the illusion of a larger vehicle with greater road presence. When asked, Kia’s product expert Andrea De Arcangelis said this was a concerted effort by the brand to attract buyers who would have considered the larger, recently discontinued Kia Rio supermini. It’s also a technique that’s already been used elsewhere in the city car segment, including on cars such as Toyota’s Aygo X.

The updated Picanto is on sale now with first deliveries of Kia’s city car expected from July. 

Do you like the look of the updated Kia Picanto? Let us know in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best small cars to buy 2024
Best small cars - February 2024 header
Best cars & vans

Best small cars to buy 2024

Small cars come in all kinds of shapes, if not sizes. Here we highlight the best new small cars on sale
16 Feb 2024
Best new car deals 2024
Best new car deals - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new car deals 2024

Thinking of buying a new car? These are some of the best new car deals on the market right now…
26 Jan 2024
Top 10 best first cars for new drivers 2024
Best first cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best first cars for new drivers 2024

A new car for a first time driver should be cheap, easy to drive and safe. Here are the 10 best first cars
19 Jan 2024
Cheapest cars to run 2024
Cheapest cars to run - header image
Best cars & vans

Cheapest cars to run 2024

When it comes to total cost of ownership, cut-price entry-level models aren’t always the best. So what are the cheapest cars to run in the UK today?
17 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Tesla Model 3 vs its five biggest rivals
Selection of electric company cars - static
Car group tests

Tesla Model 3 vs its five biggest rivals

Drivers are spoiled for choice in the flourishing EV company car market, but which of our six rivals does the business?
27 Apr 2024
New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going
Cupra Formentor facelift 2024 - front
News

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going

Cupra’s sporty SUV now produces up to 328bhp, while plug-in hybrid boasts 62-mile EV range
30 Apr 2024
Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever
Renault Megane E-Tech - front tracking
News

Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever

An energy-saving heat pump is now standard on every model, plus all but the base trim benefits from a larger 12-inch touchscreen
29 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content