Kia comes out with the Shadows: new Kia Sportage, Picanto and Stonic special editions on sale
The new ‘Shadow’ specification offers unique interior colours and premium paint. First examples are due to arrive later this year
Kia has introduced a new ‘Shadow’ specification for the Kia Sportage, its best-selling mid-size SUV. A special Shadow version of the recently facelifted Kia Picanto city car and less fresh Kia Stonic small SUV arrive at the same time.
The Kia Shadow edition models are based on the mid-range ‘3’ trim level for each car, but come with exclusive styling details and interior colours, plus premium paint as standard, which Kia usually charges up to £650 extra for.
The Kia Sportage Shadow is offered exclusively with a full-hybrid powertrain and comes in at £36,485. Shadow specification adds a unique Midnight Green interior pack, dark chrome finish to the car’s skid plates, and gloss black window trim and roof spoiler.
Like with the Kia EV6 Horizon launched earlier this year, the free premium paint for the Sportage Shadow is only available in a choice of three finishes: Experience Green, Phantom Black, or a new addition, Wolf Grey.
Meanwhile, standard kit includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 18-inch alloy wheels, partial leather upholstery, heated seats front and rear, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and Highway Drive Assist. Its full-hybrid powertrain uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a single electric motor to deliver 212bhp, 0-62mph in 8.4 seconds and up to 51.4mpg.
The Kia Picanto ‘Shadow’ starts from £18,045 – just £500 more than the ‘3’ model it sits above. It features an Adventurous Green interior – yes, that’s the eyebrow-raising official name – with an eight-inch central touchscreens and 4.2-inch instrument panel, smartphone connectivity, wireless charging pad, automatic air-conditioning and reversing camera, among other kit.
Exterior paint options are limited to Adventurous Green, Astro Grey or Midnight Black, and under the bonnet is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 77bhp. It’s paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, or an automatic for an extra £700.
Finally, the Kia Stonic Shadow is priced from £22,995 and sports a unique set of grey 17-inch rims, blue contrast stitching on the faux leather seats and steering wheel, and blue elements for the centre console. Paint colours available include Midnight Black, Astro Grey and Smokey Blue – a new hue for the Dacia Sandero Stepway rival.
It also comes with an eight-inch touchscreen, plus sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic air-conditioning, a reversing camera and LED headlamps. The Stonic’s 1.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine produces 98bhp and is offered with six-speed manual or dual-clutch auto transmissions.
All three ‘Shadow’ edition models are now available to order, and the examples are due to arrive with customers later this year.
