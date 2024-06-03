Kia comes out with the Shadows: new Kia Sportage, Picanto and Stonic special editions on sale

Kia has introduced a new ‘Shadow’ specification for the Kia Sportage, its best-selling mid-size SUV. A special Shadow version of the recently facelifted Kia Picanto city car and less fresh Kia Stonic small SUV arrive at the same time.

The Kia Shadow edition models are based on the mid-range ‘3’ trim level for each car, but come with exclusive styling details and interior colours, plus premium paint as standard, which Kia usually charges up to £650 extra for.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Kia Sportage Shadow is offered exclusively with a full-hybrid powertrain and comes in at £36,485. Shadow specification adds a unique Midnight Green interior pack, dark chrome finish to the car’s skid plates, and gloss black window trim and roof spoiler.

Like with the Kia EV6 Horizon launched earlier this year, the free premium paint for the Sportage Shadow is only available in a choice of three finishes: Experience Green, Phantom Black, or a new addition, Wolf Grey.

Meanwhile, standard kit includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 18-inch alloy wheels, partial leather upholstery, heated seats front and rear, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and Highway Drive Assist. Its full-hybrid powertrain uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a single electric motor to deliver 212bhp, 0-62mph in 8.4 seconds and up to 51.4mpg.