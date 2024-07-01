Suzuki Swift Sport, Ignis, Swace and Jimny van all axed to clear way for EVs

The Suzuki Ignis, Swace, Swift Sport and Jimny LCV are all being axed within the next few months to allow the Japanese brand to focus on the launch of its first all-electric car in the second half of 2025.

The doomed models will be available until early 2025, unless dealer stock depletes faster than expected. The new Suzuki Swift supermini is safe of course, as are the Vitara, S-Cross and Across plug-in hybrid and hybrid SUVs.

Dale Wyatt, Suzuki UK's managing director, commented on the decision: “the departure of these models will make room for EV and enable us to compete during a period where our sales ratio of hybrid versus EV products will drive our business.

“We’re exiting the ICE era with a focus on SUV’s and new Swift, then starting in the second half of 2025 we’ll begin a period of EV growth.”

Axing these four models is also meant to help Suzuki comply with the UK Government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate that demands carmakers meet specific sales targets for electric vehicles each year, otherwise they’ll be hit with a £15,000 fine for every non-ZEV car sold outside their allowance.

The percentage of EVs that make up most brands’ sales will also increase each year, rising from 24 per cent for 2024 up to 80% for 2030. Then in 2035, sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles are due to be banned.

Suzuki’s first electric car will be based on the eVX concept revealed last year, which featured chunky proportions and a 310-mile range thanks to its 60kWh battery. The production version of the small electric SUV will probably rival the Jeep Avenger and Kia EV3, among many others in this popular class.

It will be one of five EVs that Suzuki has pledged to launch in Europe by 2030, with a future product plan for the company also hinting that an electric version of its hugely popular Jimny compact SUV could be on its way.

