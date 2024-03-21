New Suzuki Swift UK prices move it within spitting distance of the MG3

UK pricing for the all-new fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has been revealed before customers can start placing orders on 3 April. The latest iteration of the long-serving supermini starts from £18,699 - nearly a grand cheaper than a base Vauxhall Corsa, but about £200 more than the newly launched MG3 Hybrid+.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Suzuki Swift also comes with mild-hybrid technology as standard, unlike the entry-level Vauxhall Corsa. The Swift uses an all-new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, designed to offer improved fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions compared to its predecessor.

Assisting the engine is a 12-volt mild-hybrid system that’s meant to help boost efficiency and make the driving experience smoother. Suzuki claims the new Swift can return up to 64.2mpg and emits as little as 99g/km of CO2 – almost identical stats to the new MG3.

The new Swift produces 82bhp and 112Nm of torque, which allows for 0-62mph in 12.5 seconds for models with the standard five-speed manual gearbox, or 11.9 seconds in those with the optional CVT automatic. The Swift is front-wheel drive as standard, but Suzuki’s ‘AllGrip Auto’ four-wheel drive system is available on top-spec models.

Speaking of which, the new Suzuki Swift is available in just two trim levels: Motion and Ultra. Suzuki expects most buyers will stick with the entry-level specification, which includes LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, the nine-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a rear-view camera, heated front seats and several safety and driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

Upgrading to Ultra trim increases the price by £1,100 and adds 16-inch polished rims, automatic air conditioning, rear passenger heater vent and electric folding door mirrors.

Opting for the CVT auto instead of the manual in either trim adds £1,250 to the price, while a top-of-the-range all-wheel drive model in Ultra trim costs £21,049.

What do you think of the new Suzuki Swift? Let us know down in the comments...