News

New Suzuki Swift UK prices move it within spitting distance of the MG3

The fourth-generation Swift features a mild-hybrid petrol engine, plus four-wheel drive on top-spec models

by: Ellis Hyde
21 Mar 2024
New 2024 Suzuki Swift - front 7

UK pricing for the all-new fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has been revealed before customers can start placing orders on 3 April. The latest iteration of the long-serving supermini starts from £18,699 - nearly a grand cheaper than a base Vauxhall Corsa, but about £200 more than the newly launched MG3 Hybrid+.

The new Suzuki Swift also comes with mild-hybrid technology as standard, unlike the entry-level Vauxhall Corsa. The Swift uses an all-new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, designed to offer improved fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions compared to its predecessor. 

Assisting the engine is a 12-volt mild-hybrid system that’s meant to help boost efficiency and make the driving experience smoother. Suzuki claims the new Swift can return up to 64.2mpg and emits as little as 99g/km of CO2 – almost identical stats to the new MG3.

The new Swift produces 82bhp and 112Nm of torque, which allows for 0-62mph in 12.5 seconds for models with the standard five-speed manual gearbox, or 11.9 seconds in those with the optional CVT automatic. The Swift is front-wheel drive as standard, but Suzuki’s ‘AllGrip Auto’ four-wheel drive system is available on top-spec models.

Speaking of which, the new Suzuki Swift is available in just two trim levels: Motion and Ultra. Suzuki expects most buyers will stick with the entry-level specification, which includes LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, the nine-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a rear-view camera, heated front seats and several safety and driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring. 

Upgrading to Ultra trim increases the price by £1,100 and adds 16-inch polished rims, automatic air conditioning, rear passenger heater vent and electric folding door mirrors.

Opting for the CVT auto instead of the manual in either trim adds £1,250 to the price, while a top-of-the-range all-wheel drive model in Ultra trim costs £21,049.

What do you think of the new Suzuki Swift? Let us know down in the comments...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

