New Suzuki Swift headed for the UK in Spring 2024

The new fourth-generation Suzuki Swift will arrive on UK shores next Spring, the brand has confirmed. The news comes less than a month after the latest iteration of the Japanese supermini made its world debut at the Tokyo Motor Show.

You’d be forgiven for thinking this was a facelift, rather than an all-new model, as Suzuki has clearly gone for an evolutionary approach with the new Swift’s design. However, the new Swift does have more curved, softer edges compared to the out-going model, while the front end features a larger piano black grille, new headlights with an L-shaped lighting signature and the traditional Suzuki badge at the base of the bonnet, rather than the centre of the grille.

The sleek new look is completed by clamshell-like bonnet and removal of the fog lights from the front bumper. Other tweaks include a new set of tail-lights and a more aggressive rear bumper, plus the new Swift features a proper set of rear door handles, rather than burying them in the C-pillar like the current model does.

The interior has received a much more significant overhaul, with a new dashboard design that has the central touchscreen sitting on top, so it’s more in the driver’s eye line. The nine-inch touchscreen itself is also a new addition, and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Below that you’ll find the climate control switches and further down some USB charging ports. There’s a new set of driver instruments and a new steering wheel design, too, but Suzuki has stuck with physical buttons and controls in the Swift.