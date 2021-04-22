New Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate 2025 review: understated looks disguise its pace

In all-electric mode at lower speeds there’s a snappy throttle, which can make for jerky manoeuvres when parking. Stick with the EV setting, and we found that a fully charged battery gives around 55 miles of range in everyday use, although we preferred to use the Comfort setting that mixed petrol and electric use where needed. This offered a smoother drive, especially because the six-cylinder engine cuts in without fuss.

A stiffer bodyshell means the E 53 follows the road surface more tightly than a standard E-Class, but the suspension soaks up bumps easily, so the ride isn’t harsh. The powertrain is refined, too, with the electric motor doing the majority of the work most of the time, while road and wind noise are all but non-existent even at motorway speeds.

Switch to Sport or Sport+ modes, and the E 53 comes alive. With stiffer dampers, weightier steering and a sharper throttle, the E-Class feels smaller and more wieldy than its dimensions suggest. The whole car seems to shrink around you, with quick responses and eager turn-in, while body roll is kept well in check, despite the near-2.5-tonne kerbweight. The engine note is disappointingly synthesised in the cabin, but at least it has a racy edge, while the gearbox offers quick shifts, whether automatic or via the steering wheel paddles. The brakes offer decent bite, too, although there is still plenty of weight for them to slow down.

Inside, the E 53 has an upmarket feel and plenty of plush materials, while the vast touchscreen is a doddle to use. There are plenty of goodies on board, including heated and ventilated massage seats on this Premium Plus model, while passenger space is excellent.

Less good is the boot space, which is sacrificed to make space for the drive battery. A cargo capacity of 460 litres in five-seat mode is not much better than a hatchback, and 155 litres down on the standard E-Class.

If you’re a business user, then low Benefit-in-Kind rates are likely to offset any load-lugging issues. The E 53 sits in the nine per cent tax band for 2025/26, although this Night Edition’s £100k price tag means annual tax of over £3,500 for higher-rate taxpayers. However, for some buyers, that will be a significant saving over any pure-petrol performance estate car rival.