New Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate 2025 review: understated looks disguise its pace
The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate is a competent all-rounder, with stylish looks, a premium finish and impressive performance
Verdict
Could this be the ultimate Q-car? The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate is probably the most subtle AMG model that Mercedes currently builds, especially in this practical estate guise. But the discrete makeover hides the kind of performance that will keep flashier rivals on their toes, while the plug-in hybrid element means this is a tax-friendly performance car for business users. Yes, practicality takes a hit, but the E 53 offers a typical AMG powerhouse punch wrapped in a plush velvet glove.
People like the idea of a fast estate car. Models such as the Audi RS 2 Avant, Volvo 850 T-5R and even the recent BMW M3 Touring have gained cult status, while manufacturers continue to combine practical bodies with big power outputs, even with the arrival of electrification. We’ve seen the latest BMW M5 Touring resort to plug-in power, and now the Mercedes-AMG E 53 moves from the mild-hybrid set-up of the last generation to a full PHEV powertrain.
While cars such as the Audi RS 6 Avant add a big chunk of visual aggression to the mix, the E 53 is a subtle-looking performance machine that’s likely to go unnoticed by all but the most ardent AMG fanatic. The E 53 is just 22mm wider than the standard E-Class Estate, with subtly flared wheelarches at each corner, quad-exit exhausts and AMG’s familiar Panamericana grille up front being the most obvious signs of its potential. Add in a dark colour, such as the Nautic Blue of our test car, and the E 53 is the perfect Q-car, with a look that’s only slightly more dramatic than that of the admittedly handsome mainstream estate.
Just as with the CLE 53, the car’s hybrid powertrain is based around Mercedes’ 443bhp 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbo petrol powerplant. But while the CLE is a hybrid, the E 53 gains a bigger 21.2kWh rechargeable battery and an electric motor rated at 161bhp. Combined, there’s a total system output of 577bhp, or a temporary 604bhp with the Race Start setting activated.
That gives the E 53 Estate a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds (the saloon version is a tenth of a second faster in the same sprint), while the electronic limiter cuts in at 155mph. The rest of the car is designed to harness that power as best it can, with 4MATIC+ four-wheel drive, AMG-tuned adaptive dampers (with steel springs), a stiffer bodyshell with additional bracing, and rear-axle steering all in the mix.
Our recent experience with AMG models has been pretty positive, and in terms of all-round performance, the E 53 Estate is arguably one of the best cars it currently makes. A rotary dial on the steering wheel allows you to choose between various drive modes, with the Electric and Comfort settings delivering the kind of quiet refinement you would expect from Mercedes’ largest executive load lugger.
In all-electric mode at lower speeds there’s a snappy throttle, which can make for jerky manoeuvres when parking. Stick with the EV setting, and we found that a fully charged battery gives around 55 miles of range in everyday use, although we preferred to use the Comfort setting that mixed petrol and electric use where needed. This offered a smoother drive, especially because the six-cylinder engine cuts in without fuss.
A stiffer bodyshell means the E 53 follows the road surface more tightly than a standard E-Class, but the suspension soaks up bumps easily, so the ride isn’t harsh. The powertrain is refined, too, with the electric motor doing the majority of the work most of the time, while road and wind noise are all but non-existent even at motorway speeds.
Switch to Sport or Sport+ modes, and the E 53 comes alive. With stiffer dampers, weightier steering and a sharper throttle, the E-Class feels smaller and more wieldy than its dimensions suggest. The whole car seems to shrink around you, with quick responses and eager turn-in, while body roll is kept well in check, despite the near-2.5-tonne kerbweight. The engine note is disappointingly synthesised in the cabin, but at least it has a racy edge, while the gearbox offers quick shifts, whether automatic or via the steering wheel paddles. The brakes offer decent bite, too, although there is still plenty of weight for them to slow down.
Inside, the E 53 has an upmarket feel and plenty of plush materials, while the vast touchscreen is a doddle to use. There are plenty of goodies on board, including heated and ventilated massage seats on this Premium Plus model, while passenger space is excellent.
Less good is the boot space, which is sacrificed to make space for the drive battery. A cargo capacity of 460 litres in five-seat mode is not much better than a hatchback, and 155 litres down on the standard E-Class.
If you’re a business user, then low Benefit-in-Kind rates are likely to offset any load-lugging issues. The E 53 sits in the nine per cent tax band for 2025/26, although this Night Edition’s £100k price tag means annual tax of over £3,500 for higher-rate taxpayers. However, for some buyers, that will be a significant saving over any pure-petrol performance estate car rival.
|Model:
|Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate Hybrid 4MATIC+ Night Edition Premium Plus
|Price:
|£100,245
|Powertrain:
|3.0-litre 6cyl in-line turbo, 21.2kWh battery, 1 e-motor
|Power/torque:
|443bhp (+161bhp e-motor)/560Nm (+480Nm e-motor)
|Transmission:
|Nine-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|3.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|155mph
|Economy/CO2:
|282.5mpg/23g/km
|EV range:
|60 miles
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,959/1,902/1,479mm
|On sale:
|Now