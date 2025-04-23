New Subaru Outback is “simply unsellable in Europe” for one very simple reason…

The new seventh-generation Subaru Outback is different to all its ancestors, firstly because what was once an off-road-ready estate car has been transformed into an SUV, but also because this is the first iteration that won’t be sold in the UK.

In fact, Auto Express has learned that the new Subaru Outback won’t be sold anywhere in Europe, but why? Especially for a brand that prides itself on extremely high customer retention, and having a loyal customer base that will buy multiple iterations of long-serving models over many years.

Subaru’s general manager for Europe David Dello Stritto informed us that the new Outback would be “simply unsellable in Europe” due to the amount of CO2 it will produce and resulting high taxes, which left the brand with no other choice.

The company hasn’t revealed the emissions figures for new Outback yet, however it’s powered by the same naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre and turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder ‘boxer’ engines found in the previous generation, which both produced around 200g/km of CO2. No form of hybrid assistance has been added to the engines either for the new model.

The latest Subaru Forester does have a mild-hybrid setup, but still emits 183g/km of CO2. For context, a rival Hyundai Tucson Hybrid produces between 130g/km and 148g/km, as does the closely related Kia Sportage Hybrid.