Best hose reels 2025

A hosepipe is considered to be a basic essential in any car-cleaning kit, allowing you to bring a supply of fresh water to your car for bucket filling and rinsing. It will also allow you to hook up a pressure washer to really help shift the dirt.

But hoses can also be the most frustrating tool, especially when you are tired after a car-cleaning session. You need to stow the reluctant pipe without causing any kinks or leaving it vulnerable to damage.

A hose reel will make tidying up much easier and keep the precious pipe protected, while connectors make it simple to latch onto the tap and plug in a pressure washer. Once you are finished, you can reel the hose up in seconds.

How we tested them

We looked for a complete kit to let us connect to a tap and immediately start washing a car. We timed how long it took to fill a 10-litre bucket and checked to see what pressure was lost inside the hose.

We tried the supplied spray nozzles, and checked fittings for quality and watertightness when attaching to a pressure washer. The ease of reeling was evaluated, as was the price.

Reviews

VonHaus Garden Hose Reel