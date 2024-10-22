Audi A5 review

Is the Audi A5 a good car?

The new Audi A5 replaces the A4 saloon and Avant, as well as the old A5 cars, and is bigger and better finished inside than any of the models it replaces, but also much more expensive. The experience behind the wheel won’t tempt keener drivers, but the A5 doubles down on being a high-quality, solid and sensible car with a smart new look and better legroom (although not headroom) for rear passengers. It’s also more practical than the old A4, thanks to that hatchback tailgate.

It’s a shame efficiency doesn’t make a big leap in the petrol cars, at least until the plug-in hybrids join the range, but to a large extent the new A5 is a case of new name, same strengths and weaknesses.

How much does the Audi A5 cost?

You’re going to have to bear with us for a second, because while the car you see here is the replacement for the Audi A4 saloon, it’s also very much not the new Audi A4 saloon.

That starts with the name, which is now A5. The change is to differentiate between Audi’s EVs and internal combustion-engined cars; all ICE models will now have odd numbers, so the A4 needed to become A5. Which also means the old A5 models – the Sportback and Coupé – are gone forever, and the A5 is now only available as a saloon or an estate.