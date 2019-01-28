Best workshop hand cleaners 2025
Which products will help you avoid a life of grime best after working on your car?
Although we would always recommend wearing gloves when doing muckier jobs on your car, there will inevitably be times when you get your hands and arms grubby. Besides the commonly found tough dirt such as brake dust and oil, substances including greases and the special coatings used on our cars are designed to resist being removed. This means normal soap won’t be up to the job of shifting them off your skin without a lot of scrubbing.
A dedicated workshop hand cleaner uses special ingredients to help dissolve the type of grime you’ll encounter when fixing a car. Besides the detergents that dissolve the dirt, some will also include small particles, which add a scrubbing effect, plus conditioners that will prevent your skin from drying out. Which of these six products cleaned up in our tests?
How we tested them
We created a mixture of dirt containing soot, brake dust, multipurpose grease, vegetable oil and fine soil. We applied a teaspoon full to our hands and smeared it liberally before applying the cleaners and washing under a flow of warm water for 30 seconds. We then dried our hands using paper and judged the cleanliness, smell and feel of our skin after use.
Points were also given for ease of application, with dispenser pumps being favoured because they allow hands-free use. We steered clear of any cleaners containing solvents. Value for money was also a consideration, although products aimed at the occasional DIY mechanic were not penalised over the larger packs for professional workshops.
Verdict
It’s another win for Rozalex’s Zalpon Zorange, which cleans brilliantly and doesn’t leave your hands feeling dry or sticky. It looks a little pricey, but we think it’s worth it. Next is Swarfega’s Tough Hand Cleaner, which only needs a little to go a long way. Bilt-Hamber’s great-value Heavy Duty Citrus takes the final podium place.
- Rozalex Zalpon Zorange
- Swarfega Tough Hand Cleaner
- Bilt-Hamber Heavy Duty Citrus
Rozalex Zalpon Zorange
- Price: around £6.50/£30
- Sizes: 500ml/4l
- Rating: 5 stars
- Contact: rozalex.co.uk
It’s another clean win for Rozalex’s Zalpon Zorange. It shifted the dirt well before our 30-second timer had sounded and has a pleasant citrus smell, which lingered lightly after washing. The pumice fragments are small enough to prevent irritation, but quickly worked away at ground-in grime effectively.
Once clean, it rinsed away easily and left our skin feeling moisturised, but not sticky. There are two sizes available, with a 500ml for DIYers and a bigger four-litre pump pack for workshops.
Swarfega Tough Hand Cleaner
- Price: around £8
- Size: 250ml
- Rating: 4 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
Swarfega’s famous cleaners have evolved from the green gloop that used to be found under every workshop sink. Tough Hand Cleaner is aimed at the DIYer, because the flip-top tube contains only 250ml, but a little goes a long way. Just a small squirt did the same cleaning job as rival products.
One tester described the cleaner as looking like the sauce on a Big Mac, but the smell is closer to a sweet orange. There’s no moisturising effect, though, so it left our hands feeling a little dry.
Bilt-Hamber Heavy Duty Citrus
- Price: around £19
- Size: 5l
- Rating: 4 stars
- Contact: bilthamber.com
If you have a lot of hands to clean, the simple value of Bilt-Hamber’s Heavy Duty Citrus makes it a top choice, because a five-litre container with a pump dispenser costs less than £20. That makes it an easy winner on a cost-per-wash basis.
The orange smell is inoffensive and most of our dirt was cleaned away easily, but this has fewer granules than the Rozalex, so more hand wringing was required. It also left a slightly sticky residue, even after a second rinse.
Scrubb Lime Cleanse
- Price: around £12
- Size: 1l
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: screwfix.com
A pump dispenser earns the Scrubb points straight away, while the bright-green, lime-scented liquid does a reasonable job of dissolving dirt and other automotive grime, too.
There are no granules in the formula, so you need to work harder when you’re washing, or use a brush to tackle tougher muck. The cleaner left our hands feeling lightly moisturised, but not sticky. It also offers reasonable value for money.
Essentials Hand Cleaner and Degreaser
- Price: around £28
- Size: 5l
- Rating: 3 stars
- Contact: screwfix.com
While the no-nonsense packaging would suggest this Essentials cleaner would be great value for money, it’s actually one of the more expensive cleaners here, especially as you need to use a little more to have an effect.
The bright-green liquid has a pleasant fragrance but doesn’t contain any cleaning fragments, so needs more work to shift tough dirt and stains. There was a slight sticky residue after rinsing and drying, too.
Lava Hand Cleaner
- Price: around £10
- Size: 326g
- Rating: 2 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
The Lava is an old-fashioned soap bar, which might suit regular users who have access to a workshop basin. It promises to be economical, too, which helps to make up for the cost, because it looks pricey at £9.75 for two bars.
But the Lava didn’t do a great job at cleaning our hands and we found it uncomfortably abrasive to use. The chemical smell is off-putting as well.
That your hands taken care of, now take a look at our best car cleaning tips...