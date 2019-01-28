Best workshop hand cleaners 2025

Although we would always recommend wearing gloves when doing muckier jobs on your car, there will inevitably be times when you get your hands and arms grubby. Besides the commonly found tough dirt such as brake dust and oil, substances including greases and the special coatings used on our cars are designed to resist being removed. This means normal soap won’t be up to the job of shifting them off your skin without a lot of scrubbing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A dedicated workshop hand cleaner uses special ingredients to help dissolve the type of grime you’ll encounter when fixing a car. Besides the detergents that dissolve the dirt, some will also include small particles, which add a scrubbing effect, plus conditioners that will prevent your skin from drying out. Which of these six products cleaned up in our tests?

How we tested them

We created a mixture of dirt containing soot, brake dust, multipurpose grease, vegetable oil and fine soil. We applied a teaspoon full to our hands and smeared it liberally before applying the cleaners and washing under a flow of warm water for 30 seconds. We then dried our hands using paper and judged the cleanliness, smell and feel of our skin after use.

Points were also given for ease of application, with dispenser pumps being favoured because they allow hands-free use. We steered clear of any cleaners containing solvents. Value for money was also a consideration, although products aimed at the occasional DIY mechanic were not penalised over the larger packs for professional workshops.

Verdict

It’s another win for Rozalex’s Zalpon Zorange, which cleans brilliantly and doesn’t leave your hands feeling dry or sticky. It looks a little pricey, but we think it’s worth it. Next is Swarfega’s Tough Hand Cleaner, which only needs a little to go a long way. Bilt-Hamber’s great-value Heavy Duty Citrus takes the final podium place.