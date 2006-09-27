Best disposable workshop gloves 2025

Getting dirt under your nails used to be an inevitable part of doing work on your car, but nowadays any professional will tell you that you need to take care of your hands. Apart from the time you’ll need to spend cleaning after a spanner session, the chemicals in cleaners and used engine oils will dry out your skin, and have been linked to disease.

Using disposable gloves means you can protect your hands, by simply peeling them off when you’re done. Having an extra layer to protect against scrapes and cuts is welcome, too.

We tested eight brands, focusing on those made of nitrile, which gives better protection against chemicals than the more supple and elastic latex.

How we tested them

Disposable gloves should be flexible enough to be comfortable and sufficiently grippy to hold fasteners, even covered in oil. It’s also important that they offer decent feel, which is vital when handling smaller components.

To test toughness, we filled the gloves with water and dropped them from 15cm on to a screw to see if they split or punctured. Then we checked their resistance to common automotive chemicals: petrol, carburettor cleaner, oil and a wheel cleaner. Points were also awarded for value and comfort.

Verdict

The Ansell TouchNTuff gloves are comfortable, decent value and offer good protection. Second are the bright Site gloves, which are great in slippery conditions but are pricier. Third goes to Toolstation’s product, which is good value but can’t offer the same resistance.

Ansell TouchNTuff