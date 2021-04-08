Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product group tests

Best car wheel cleaners 2025

Twelve grime-busting products put to the test, but there can only be one winner

By:Tom Barnard
7 Apr 2025
Best car wheel cleaners 2025 - header8

Your car’s wheels take a bit of a pounding out on the road. Not only are they the part which is closest to the road and all its dirt, but they also have to contend with red-hot dust particles generated from brake pads and discs. These embed themselves in the surface coatings and will be immune to scrubbing with a sponge or wheel-cleaning brush, even with the best shampoo. It’s tempting to just give them a wipe rather than give them the attention they deserve.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A proper wheel cleaner will make life much easier. They contain specialist chemicals, which react with the stubborn iron fragments, making them smaller so they fall out of the wheel’s surface when scrubbed or faced with a pressure washer’s blast.

We tested the cleaners by spraying them onto the back of a scrap car’s plastic wheel covers, which were coated in years of brake dust and grime. The products were left to react for five minutes and agitated for 10 strokes using a clean paintbrush.

Once we’d judged the cleaning power, the products were rated on value for money and ease of use.

Bilt-Hamber Auto-Wheel

Bilt-Hamber Auto-Wheel8
  • Rating: 5 stars  
  • Price: around £15 
  • Size: 1 litre  
  • Contact: bilthamber.com
It’s another win for the Bilt-Hamber Auto-Wheel, which combines a top cleaning score with great value, at £15 for a one-litre bottle. There’s even a wheel cleaning brush included that would cost at least £3 if you bought it separately.

Squirt the Auto-Wheel on and you’ll detect a slight eggy smell, while the brake dust instantly turns an impressive shade of purple. After being left to dwell and then agitated with the brush, it was one of the few cleaners to remove almost all the alloy wheel’s tough baked-on deposits.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Buy now from Amazon

Duel Axis Wheel Cleaner

Duel Axis Wheel Cleaner8

Don’t be put off by the price, because Duel’s Axis is designed to be diluted at a 1:3 ratio for baked-on dust, and up to 1:20 if you are just doing a maintenance clean every couple of weeks. 

This makes it look seriously good value, but you will need to budget a few extra quid and extra time to mix the solution in a separate spray bottle. At the strongest suggested 1:3 ratio, Axis cleaned almost as well as the Bilt-Hamber and also has a pleasant smell.  

Buy now from Amazon

VP Decon-It

VP Decon-It8
  • Price: around £9  
  • Size: 1 litre
  • Rating: 4.5 stars
  • Contact: vp-uk.co.uk
VP produces two wheel cleaners: Decon-It and Wheel-it. We have previously been impressed by the Wheel-It product, but this time we are putting the Decon-It to the test – a cleaner that is designed for dealing with heavily contaminated alloys. 

Both are great value for money, at £9  for a full litre bottle. The Decon-It has an unusually pleasant smell for a colour-changing product.  It took its time to react with the deposits, but after the full five minutes allowed by the
test it did a good job. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Buy now from Amazon 

Liquid Tech Alloy Cleaner

Liquid Tech Alloy Cleaner8

If you are in a hurry, the Liquid Tech is a great choice, because it only needs to dwell for 60 seconds to be effective. 

Unusually, it doesn’t turn red like most of its rivals here, but agitating with the brush created a foamy coating that clung to the brake dust and dissolved it effectively. The faint whiff of bubble gum makes a refreshing change from its test competitors too. Only Liquid Tech’s comparatively hefty price held it back from a higher ranking.

Buy now from Amazon

Simoniz Ultracare Wheel Cleaner

Simoniz Ultracare Wheel Cleaner8
  • Price: around £6  
  • Size: 500ml
  • Rating: 4 stars
  • Contact: holtsauto.com

Although it was the cheapest cleaner on the test, Simoniz’s Ultracare proved an effective product, especially if you don’t need to tackle particularly tough deposits of brake dust. 

It doesn’t have any of the purple ‘bleeding’ reactants, but still cleared the grime effectively from our plastic wheel cover. It did struggle with cleaning the heavily soiled alloy, however. Ultracare’s low price means we’d be tempted to just keep a bottle for the occasional top-up clean on wheels that aren’t too dirty. 

Buy now from Amazon

Car Pro WheelX

Car Pro WheelX8
We’ve never tried WheelX before, and there were two stand-out points in our test notes. The first was that it did an exceptional job of cleaning our tough brake dust deposits, matching the Duel and challenging our champ from Bilt-Hamber. 

The other very noticeable thing was the strong herbal smell, which was quite pungent and slightly overpowering. If that doesn’t put you off (and it’s better than the rotten egg whiff of some rivals), then it’s great, but the price is too high to make it a winner.

Gyeon Q²M Iron Wheel Cleaner REDEFINED

Gyeon Q²M Iron Wheel Cleaner REDEFINED8
  • Price: around £13  
  • Size: 500ml
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Contact: gyeon.co

Despite claiming to have no odour on the bottle, the Q²M has a distinct sulphurous smell, which is common with most of the really effective cleaners. But it’s not overpowering, and it is the only downside to using the Gyeon. 

The gel-like formula means Q²M clings to the vertical parts of your wheels, which allows it to linger and be more effective than less viscous rivals. As a result, the cleaning effort was among the best, but it’s hard to justify the Gyeon’s price against our top two.

Buy now from Amazon

