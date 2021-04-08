Best car wheel cleaners 2025

Your car’s wheels take a bit of a pounding out on the road. Not only are they the part which is closest to the road and all its dirt, but they also have to contend with red-hot dust particles generated from brake pads and discs. These embed themselves in the surface coatings and will be immune to scrubbing with a sponge or wheel-cleaning brush, even with the best shampoo. It’s tempting to just give them a wipe rather than give them the attention they deserve.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A proper wheel cleaner will make life much easier. They contain specialist chemicals, which react with the stubborn iron fragments, making them smaller so they fall out of the wheel’s surface when scrubbed or faced with a pressure washer’s blast.

We tested the cleaners by spraying them onto the back of a scrap car’s plastic wheel covers, which were coated in years of brake dust and grime. The products were left to react for five minutes and agitated for 10 strokes using a clean paintbrush.

Once we’d judged the cleaning power, the products were rated on value for money and ease of use.

Bilt-Hamber Auto-Wheel