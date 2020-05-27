Car Product Awards 2025: the very best kit for your car

The product testing team at Auto Express knows that you want to take good care of your car – but want to make sure you are not wasting your time or money. So for nearly three decades we have been doing the most comprehensive car care tests in the business, putting more than 600 products through our rigorous regimes every year.

Each item is assessed from the point of view of a consumer, so if a polish costs twice as much as its rivals but you can’t see the difference without the help of a microscope, it’s not going to be a winner.

The winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards represent the very best in their categories, from simple tyre dressings that cost only a few pounds up to the latest dash cams with prices in the hundreds.

While we continue to test the old favourites, this year’s awards introduce critical updates to reflect market shifts. We have noticed the influx of cheaper products from previously unknown brands sold through Amazon, eBay and Temu, and have put them through the same tests as the established brands to see if they really are the bargains they appear to be.

In the case of dash cams, our testers were so overwhelmed with the number they’d been sent for review that we decided to conduct a ‘mega test’ with 15 devices put through their paces. You’ll be seeing more of these in our most popular categories over the coming months.