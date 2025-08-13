Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Unsafe cars explode in numbers: dangerous UK vehicles up 50% in a year

More than 13,000 drivers were pulled over last year for driving unsafe vehicles, but experts warn there are plenty more out there

By:Tom Jervis
12 Aug 2025
old car

UK roads may be secretly inundated with unsafe cars given that the number of people charged with driving unroadworthy vehicles has exploded by over 50 per cent in the last year, and experts are warning that the data is “just the tip of the iceberg”. 

A Freedom of Information request conducted by the RAC found that in 2024, 13,109 penalty point endorsements were issued to motorists for driving vehicles that were deemed unsafe for the road. This represents a marked increase from 2023, in which just 8,614 such endorsements were incurred.

However, the RAC says these statistics don’t even scratch the surface of the number of unroadworthy vehicles potentially out there. The motoring association is keen to point out that with over 10 million vehicles failing their MOT tests annually, the number of unsafe vehicles driving around is likely to be substantially higher than the figure the police are able to identify and catch themselves.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mobile servicing and repairs team leader at the RAC, Nick Mullender, said: “The steep increase in drivers receiving points on their licences for unroadworthy vehicles is a cause for alarm because it could indicate more drivers are running the gauntlet and driving unsafe vehicles – although it’s also possible more drivers are being caught by the police.”

More unsafe cars in London

As you might expect, Greater London saw the highest number of penalty point endorsements for unroadworthy vehicles in 2024, with 1,765 drivers pulled over. The East Midlands is the region that saw the biggest leap in the number of unroadworthy vehicles being stopped, with 700 endorsements representing an 80 per cent rise. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The majority of Wales, bar the South East, saw the number of endorsements stay the same or even decrease. Yet despite this, figures across the UK rose by 52 per cent on average year-on-year in 2024.

Marc Clothier, the chief superintendent at the National Roads Policing Operation for Intelligence and Investigations, called the figures “shocking”, saying: “if you are driving an unroadworthy vehicle with defects such as tyres or brakes, you are not only putting yourself at risk, but you are putting the lives of other road users at risk too. 

“Ensuring your vehicle is roadworthy and safe to drive is your responsibility,” Clothier continued, “and we would encourage everyone to routinely check their vehicle before getting behind the wheel.” 

What makes a car unsafe?

What makes a car unroadworthy can be anything from insufficient tyre tread depth – 8,945 people had their licences endorsed in 2024 for having defective tyres, making it the most common reason for a car to be deemed unroadworthy – to blown headlight bulbs and defective brakes. Being found with any of these issues could land drivers three penalty points on their licence, plus a fine of up to £2,500 if the vehicle has previously failed its MOT.

With this in mind, Mullender urged drivers to “keep on top of routine maintenance and get any issues checked by a well qualified mobile mechanic or reputable garage”. 

If you're worried about the safety of your car, it might be time to get a new one and we can help. Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What is carbon engine cleaning and is it worth it?
VW 1.5 TSI Evo engine

What is carbon engine cleaning and is it worth it?

Carbon cleaning can remove sooty carbon deposits from your engine but will it make enough of a difference to justify the price?
Tips & advice
22 Jul 2025
How to jump start a car: your guide for dealing with a flat battery
Jump start a car

How to jump start a car: your guide for dealing with a flat battery

Got a flat battery? This is how to jump start a car with jump leads or bump start it without them
Tips & advice
17 Jul 2025
Car underseal rust protection: what is it and is it worth getting for your car?
garage work

Car underseal rust protection: what is it and is it worth getting for your car?

Here are our top tips and things to consider when it comes to protecting your car from rust with a car underseal
Tips & advice
10 Jul 2025
Best snow foams 2025
Best snow foams 2025

Best snow foams 2025

In a lather over which foam to use for cleaning your car? We put 20 products through their paces
Product group tests
4 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering

Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall

28 models across Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lanica, Peugeot and Vauxhall are impacted by the recall
News
8 Aug 2025
New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k
Ford Ranger - front cornering

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k

Looking for its new Model T moment, Ford USA announces new affordable EV platform, starting with new pick-up truck
News
11 Aug 2025
Lucky 13 more cars confirmed for Electric Car Grant… but there’s a catch
Renault 5 - full front

Lucky 13 more cars confirmed for Electric Car Grant… but there’s a catch

The Renault 5 is one of a number of cars to qualify for the Government's new Electric Car Grant, however none of them get the higher £3,750 amount
News
9 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content