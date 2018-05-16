Best snow foams 2025

Snow foam has gone from being a niche product for professional valeters to an everyday part of many motorists’ car-cleaning kit. It works in the same way as leaving dirty dishes in a sink to soak, by softening dirt and making it much easier to remove.

As snow foam’s popularity has increased, so has the number of products on offer, to the extent that our usual two-year review cycle can’t keep up. So in this mega test we have put 20 through our rigorous process.

We’ve chosen the most popular sizes, but if you use a lot of foam we’d advise buying in bulk to cut the cost per wash, especially if you order online. So which foams covered themselves in glory, and which were snow good?

How we tested

We modified the test slightly this year, by applying the products to our Fiat’s bodywork direct from a pressure washer’s snow foam lance, in carefully masked sections, so we could see the cleaning power and foam levels at the dilutions suggested by the maker’s instructions.

Once they had been left to dwell for five minutes, we rinsed them off using a normal hose’s pressure, and judged the cleaning performance. This was followed by a jet wash’s blast to gauge the level of dirt remaining.