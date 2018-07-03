Best power car polishers 2025

Although polishing your car by hand can be rewarding, sometimes the assistance of a powered polisher can really bring back the showroom shine.

When choosing a rotary polisher, the first thing you should consider is how you plan to use it. They are designed to work with a mild-to-medium cutting compound to remove the top layer of rough paint or lacquer and make your car as shiny as possible. Do that too often and you’ll end up damaging the paint, so you shouldn’t consider a polisher as an alternative to a hand-applied layer of wax or resin coating.

For this test, we brought together eight battery-powered polishers priced from less than £39 to almost £400, with differing pad sizes, to determine which was the best all-rounder.

How we tested them

We tested our polishers on two cars, using firm polishing, medium polishing and soft-finishing pads. The first car was 27 years old and had faded solid red paint.

The second was 15 years old and black; this colour tends to show swirls and surface scratches. The machines were judged on their smoothness, speed adjustments, weight and noise level. We also factored in how balanced they felt in our hands, and how long the batteries lasted.