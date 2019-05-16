Best car polish 2026
We test 10 products to find out which is the best at restoring your car’s gloss
Polishing has a specific role to play in car care routines. Although the word is often used to mean any sort of cleaning, a proper polish will contain tiny particles of abrasive, which will gently smooth the layer of paint, removing tiny scratches to give an even shine. You can then add a protective layer of wax to keep it looking good.
The more abrasive cutting pastes and scratch removers are designed to be used on badly weathered or damaged paint, whereas the polishes we are testing here are gentler and can be used more frequently to reduce swirls and increase glossiness. They can also be used as the final finishing fluid when blending in new paintwork.
If you are covering a large area, you may want to invest in a machine polisher, but all the products we tried can also be applied by hand if you aren’t afraid of hard work. Some contain their own coatings and fillers, which make the job of restoring and protecting paint easier. Overall, though, which of our 10 polishes glossed, and which lost?
How we tested
Using an MG with slightly tired paint as our test bed, we applied two pea-sized amounts of the 10 polishes to a new, clean foam pad and passed it over a section of panel 20 times using an even weight. Once we had assessed the ease and effectiveness, we added another blob of the products and tried them using a small three-inch electric detail polisher for 20 seconds, unless the instructions said they were for hand use only. Points were awarded for the shine on the test patches, ease of use, and value.
Meguiar’s Ultimate Compound
- Price: around £13.04
- Size: 450ml
- Contact: meguiars.co.uk
- Rating: 5.0 stars
While other products here claim to have extra ingredients that fill scratches to create a shine, the Meguiar’s just uses microscopic abrasives to polish the surface with remarkable effectiveness, quickly and easily bringing back the sparkle to our tired paint.
The pop-up lid makes dispensing the compound easy and it is thick enough to avoid being flung around when used with a machine. You’ll need to add a layer of wax or another coating to maintain the shine, but the Meguiar’s will give you a great base to start from at a reasonable price.
Sonax Xtreme Ceramic Polish All-In-One
- Price: around £21.60
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: aaoil.co.uk
- Rating: 4.5 stars
Adding the word ceramic to car care products is very fashionable these days, and sometimes we are dubious about the benefits. But the Sonax Xtreme undoubtedly did a great job of cutting through to produce an impressive shine.
The company claims it will also leave a coating that will protect the paint for up to three months, which would go a long way to justifying the extra cost over our winner. But to our eye the Meguiar’s created a slightly better shine, so is worth the effort of using separate polish and protection.
Angelwax Enigma AiO
- Price: around £32.95
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: angelwax.com
- Rating: 4.0 stars
Before we looked at price, Angelwax’s Enigma topped the points table for this test. We liked the pop-top container, which makes it easy to dispense the correct-sized blobs, and the fact you seemed to need less of the product to get decent coverage and results.
Whether we used hand or machine, it quickly removed the dull paint and other small imperfections, leaving a shine that equalled our winning Meguiar’s and claims to add a protective coating too. But even though it was the best polish, it’s not worth the extra it costs over our Best Buy.
Halfords Advanced Finishing Polish
- Price: around £10.99
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: halfords.com
- Rating: 4.0 stars
The name “finishing polish” precisely describes this product’s strength. Although it doesn’t have the necessary bite to really cut through flat paint or scratches, it did add a final level of extra gloss to paint that had been previously polished with harsher cutting pastes or was only lightly weathered. There’s no claim of ceramic ingredients, but it adds carnauba wax for protection. The bottle uses our favoured non-spill lid too, and it’s good value at less than £11.
icanvalet Fine Polish
- Price: around £9
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: icanvalet.com
- Rating: 3.5 stars
Newcomer icanvalet offers a wide range of polishes, but we chose the Fine grade for this test rather than one of the harsher alternatives. The brief instructions suggest the liquid should only be applied by hand, but a clear difference was made on our red paint. The pink hue does leave a slight tinge on white finishes, though. The polish is good value, and refill pouches for the bottle cost just £7.
Autoglym Super Resin Polish
- Price: around £13.60
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: autoglym.com
- Rating: 3.5 stars
If we were awarding points for aroma, Autoglym’s Super Resin Polish would win, because this car care veteran has a familiar and pleasant smell. It still does a great job too, gently cutting the surface while adding a layer of resin that fills small scratches. It can only be used by hand, but applying and removing the Autoglym takes little effort. The level of shine is not quite as good as our leaders manage, though.
Halfords Polish
- Price: around £6.78
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: halfords.com
- Rating: 3.0 stars
This is a basic product designed to do the job at a low price – and it does work fairly well if you are prepared to make the effort. Applying the liquid – which is only allowed by hand – is easy and it has a similar pleasant smell to the Autoglym. Although our rubbing did improve the appearance of the test car’s paintwork, we think it’s worth spending a little more to get a better result with less effort using one of our winners.
VP Finishing Polish
- Price: around £9.25
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: vp-uk.co.uk
- Rating: 3.0 stars
The VP has a lot going for it, because it can be applied by hand or machine, and its thick consistency means it doesn’t get flung over the car when the application sponge is spun by the polisher. It also has our preferred dispenser, is good value and leaves a visible coating on the paint, which VP claims contains exotic-sounding ingredients. However, it was slow to bring any shine to our bodywork.
Angelwax Perfect Polish
- Price: around £11.95
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: angelwax.com
- Rating: 3.0 stars
Angelwax’s second entry is at the other end of the cost scale, and this shows in the performance. It is designed to be applied solely by hand, because it is far too watery to be used with a machine. If you do spill some on plastics or rubbers, it won’t stain them white, though. But the ultra-fine abrasives in the liquid made little difference to our tired paint.
Infinity Wax Super Glaze
- Price: around £14.99
- Size: 500ml
- Contact: infinitywax.com
- Rating: 2.5 stars
Although called an “enhancement polish”, the Super Glaze is non-abrasive, which means it doesn’t cut into the paint surface. Instead, it claims to fill small imperfections with a levelling agent, which is also said to provide a protective layer. While this improves the appearance temporarily, it had little effect on our lightly weathered paint so had low scores in this test.
Verdict
Meguiar’s Ultimate Compound takes top spot here, thanks to a combination of performance and value. It doesn’t offer any additional protection once the paint has been polished to a shine, but it offers a great base for waxes and other coatings. Sonax Xtreme All-In-One does offer cut and protection all in one and is relatively low cost for a ceramic product, so it takes second place. Third goes to Angelwax’s Enigma AiO, which would be our choice if cost were no object.
