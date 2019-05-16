Best car polish 2026

​Polishing has a specific role to play in car care routines. Although the word is often used to mean any sort of cleaning, a proper polish will contain tiny particles of abrasive, which will gently smooth the layer of paint, removing tiny scratches to give an even shine. You can then add a protective layer of wax to keep it looking good.

The more abrasive cutting pastes and scratch removers are designed to be used on badly weathered or damaged paint, whereas the polishes we are testing here are gentler and can be used more frequently to reduce swirls and increase glossiness. They can also be used as the final finishing fluid when blending in new paintwork.

If you are covering a large area, you may want to invest in a machine polisher, but all the products we tried can also be applied by hand if you aren’t afraid of hard work. Some contain their own coatings and fillers, which make the job of restoring and protecting paint easier. Overall, though, which of our 10 polishes glossed, and which lost?

How we tested

Using an MG with slightly tired paint as our test bed, we applied two pea-sized amounts of the 10 polishes to a new, clean foam pad and passed it over a section of panel 20 times using an even weight. Once we had assessed the ease and effectiveness, we added another blob of the products and tried them using a small three-inch electric detail polisher for 20 seconds, unless the instructions said they were for hand use only. Points were awarded for the shine on the test patches, ease of use, and value.

Meguiar’s Ultimate Compound

Price: around £13.04

around £13.04 Size: 450ml

450ml Contact: meguiars.co.uk

meguiars.co.uk Rating: 5.0 stars