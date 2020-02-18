Best cordless impact wrench 2024

When tackling car maintenance, it’s common to come across a fastener that requires more than just muscle power to shift, and you need a little help.

A cordless impact wrench provides more power to your elbow without the need for a compressor and untidy airlines. Plus, even if your spanners and sockets can manage the job, using an impact wrench will speed up spinning off fasteners and drastically reduce the effort required.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So which is the one to take the strain out of your servicing and repairs? We charged eight to find out.

How we tested them

Torque is king here, so we timed fitting and removing eight lag bolts into and from a solid block of wood. We then tried the tools on conventional wheel bolts and finally, removed a rear-wheel hub nut, tightened to 90Nm and 175Nm respectively.

We rated performance, the size and number of batteries, and extras such as LED lights, battery-state indication and selectable torque settings. Ease of use was also assessed, along with price.

Reviews:

Clarke CIR184LIP 18v 1/2in Drive Impact Wrench

Price: Around £175

Around £175 Battery/Voltage: 2 x 4Ah/18V

2 x 4Ah/18V Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Website: machinemart.co.uk

Clarke’s latest top-of-the-range device has a brand-new brushless motor and it’s very good. We like the choice of three speeds, which are denoted by LEDs on the foot of the tool. The instructions are excellent, with plenty of diagrams, photos and information about safety.