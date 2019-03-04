Best socket sets 2025
Good hand tools are a garage essential, but which of these sets is best?
If you are at all serious about maintaining your car beyond basic cleaning and waxing, then you’re going to need a decent socket set.
Even simple tasks such as changing your spark plugs will require one, so the basic decision on whether or not to buy is easy, but the choice on offer is bewildering. There’s no set combination of extensions and sockets, so your choice will depend on your own needs.
While cost is a factor, a socket set is often a one-time purchase, so it can pay to get one that does everything you’re likely to need it to do, rather than looking to shave a few pounds off the price.
Plug sockets provide even more opportunities to save money; for example, while you’ll be surprised how often you’ll use a deep version on overlong bolts or hidden bolts.
How we tested them
We refined our previous test of ⅜-inch drive sets to put more emphasis on variety, so looked for spark plug and deep sockets alongside the popular standard versions. We also looked for the 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17 and 19mm sockets we deemed essential, plus a range of extensions. We wanted smooth, fine-toothed ratchets, comfortable handles and size-marked cases. With the help of Draper, we checked the 10, 13 and 17mm sizes and used the DIN standard to check the 13mm socket and ratchet wrench strength. We took both 20 per cent over the required torque to simulate misuse. Finally, prices from online sources were taken into account.
Verdict
Draper ticks a lot of boxes with the imperial and metric 16361 set and takes the overall win here. If you use a tool chest, the Halfords is an easy choice with a versatile socket selection. Sealey’s Premier set bridges the gap, with a case and foam tray plus a wide selection of deep and standard sockets.
Draper 39pc Socket Set 16361
- Price: around £48
- Rating: 5 stars
- Contact: drapertools.com
We reckon this 39-piece set is the sweet spot in the Draper socket set line-up.
It’s the only set on test with three extensions, including a 300mm which, like the others, can double as a T-bar. There are deep (10, 12, 13mm) and plug sockets, plus a good spread of metric and imperial sizes including our named essentials.
There were no problems with the strength or sizing tests and plenty of pressure can be comfortably applied to the dual-compound handle. A keen price seals the win for Draper.
Halfords Advanced ⅜” Socket Set 8-24mm
- Price: £50
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: halfords.com
If you’ve invested in a tool chest or roller cabinet, then this is the socket set to slot into it. Even if you haven’t, the modular tray is worth considering, because all of the elements are held securely.
All the sockets are six-point and there’s a good selection of metric sizes in plug, deep and standard formats. The handle is on the narrow side, but the 100-tooth ratchet is smooth.
One of the 10mm socket slots was marginally oversized, but performance elsewhere was trouble free, and although the price is mid-range, it has a lifetime guarantee.
Sealey Premier 32pc ⅜” Square Drive Socket Set AK7922
- Price: around £55
- Rating: 4 stars
- Contact: sealey.co.uk
This Sealey Premier set neatly combines a metal case with an EVA foam tray for tool chests, but it’s a shame the size marking is on the lid and will be lost if the tray is moved to a chest.
Still, all the components have a good matt finish and the six-point sockets included a test-topping (alongside Simply) deep 10mm version. Useful, but some plug sockets would have been good, as would a long extension for the T-bar. The 90-tooth ratchet breezed the quality test, as did the sockets.
Clarke Pro 33pc Multi-Fit Metric Socket Set PRO382
- Price: around £54
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: machinemart.co.uk
Simply 34pc ⅜” Drive Socket Set
- Price: around £72
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: simply-brands.com
Things started out well for the Simply set, with a comfortable dual-compound handle to its 72-tooth ratchet.
The essential sizes were all present, backed by deep and spark plug options, although the shiny and smooth finish on the sockets is not the best to handle with greasy hands. There is also a T-bar adapter, but only a 150mm extension to use it with. Sizing wasn’t a problem, although the ratchet handle began to bend at around the 200Nm mark, which, alongside the steep price, compromised its chances of victory.
Jefferson 36pc ⅜” Drive Socket Set JEFSOC013
- Price: around £66
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: jeffersontools.com
Like the Simply set, price counts against the Jefferson when compared with the more widely available brands.
That’s hard to overcome when the set is so similar to other items being tested as part of this comparison. The ratchet is much like our winner, with 72 teeth and a hand-friendly dual-compound grip. The shiny finish is not ideal with oily hands but knurled bands on the sockets help. It is, though, the only set here with square-drive hex bits, which will appeal to some.
Magnusson 40pc Standard Socket Set
- Price: around £43
- Rating: 3 stars
- Contact: screwfix.com
Two key factors prevented Screwfix repeating its test win from 2022. First of all, a price increase of almost £10 removes one of its core advantages, but more concerning was the 13mm socket starting to slip at around 100Nm, which is close to what can be achieved by hand. Our increased focus on versatility also played a part, because unlike other kits in this contest, the Magnusson set lacks a choice of deep or spark plug sockets, although it does come with a handful of screwdriver bits that may prove useful.
Ryobi 20pc Ratchet and Socket Set
- Price: around £50
- Rating: 3 stars
- Contact: ryobitools.eu
Ryobi may be best known for power tools, and its 20-piece socket set was always going to find it tough against bigger rivals. This collection is more something to keep in the boot than rely on for heavy-duty jobs. What you get is good quality, with a case containing clearly marked sockets, and an easy-on-the-palms handle on
the 90-tooth ratchet. But these are not enough to overcome the lack of deep and plug sockets, and extensions, or the price.
