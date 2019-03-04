Best socket sets 2025

If you are at all serious about maintaining your car beyond basic cleaning and waxing, then you’re going to need a decent socket set.

Even simple tasks such as changing your spark plugs will require one, so the basic decision on whether or not to buy is easy, but the choice on offer is bewildering. There’s no set combination of extensions and sockets, so your choice will depend on your own needs.

While cost is a factor, a socket set is often a one-time purchase, so it can pay to get one that does everything you’re likely to need it to do, rather than looking to shave a few pounds off the price.

Plug sockets provide even more opportunities to save money; for example, while you’ll be surprised how often you’ll use a deep version on overlong bolts or hidden bolts.

How we tested them

We refined our previous test of ⅜-inch drive sets to put more emphasis on variety, so looked for spark plug and deep sockets alongside the popular standard versions. We also looked for the 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17 and 19mm sockets we deemed essential, plus a range of extensions. We wanted smooth, fine-toothed ratchets, comfortable handles and size-marked cases. With the help of Draper, we checked the 10, 13 and 17mm sizes and used the DIN standard to check the 13mm socket and ratchet wrench strength. We took both 20 per cent over the required torque to simulate misuse. Finally, prices from online sources were taken into account.

Verdict

Draper ticks a lot of boxes with the imperial and metric 16361 set and takes the overall win here. If you use a tool chest, the Halfords is an easy choice with a versatile socket selection. Sealey’s Premier set bridges the gap, with a case and foam tray plus a wide selection of deep and standard sockets.

Draper 39pc Socket Set 16361

Price: around £48

around £48 Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Contact: drapertools.com