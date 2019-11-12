Best cordless drills 2024

Once something of a luxury, the cordless drill is now ubiquitous in the garage of any keen DIYer. With the latest in battery technology allied to more powerful motors, they lose little to their corded cousins, while offering many benefits, not least not having to drag a lead around or be near mains power.

As well as drilling, they can be used to drive and remove screws, wire-brush rusty panels, make screw threads or buff paintwork. We charged eight to see which would turn our head.

How we tested them

With a full charge, each drill was run for five minutes with no load at its top speed, while measuring noise. Then we spent five minutes using a wire brush to remove some serious rust from a steel sheet. Next, we drove screws into a piece of timber as a test of each drill’s torque, and drilled holes in steel and aluminium. All this gave us a good idea of the comfort and balance of each drill – important when used for long periods.

Battery capacity measured in Ah (one or two batteries) is effectively the fuel tank of the drill, so the higher the figure, the longer it can be used per charge.