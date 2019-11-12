Best cordless drills 2024
We drill down to find the best tool for your money...
Once something of a luxury, the cordless drill is now ubiquitous in the garage of any keen DIYer. With the latest in battery technology allied to more powerful motors, they lose little to their corded cousins, while offering many benefits, not least not having to drag a lead around or be near mains power.
As well as drilling, they can be used to drive and remove screws, wire-brush rusty panels, make screw threads or buff paintwork. We charged eight to see which would turn our head.
How we tested them
With a full charge, each drill was run for five minutes with no load at its top speed, while measuring noise. Then we spent five minutes using a wire brush to remove some serious rust from a steel sheet. Next, we drove screws into a piece of timber as a test of each drill’s torque, and drilled holes in steel and aluminium. All this gave us a good idea of the comfort and balance of each drill – important when used for long periods.
Battery capacity measured in Ah (one or two batteries) is effectively the fuel tank of the drill, so the higher the figure, the longer it can be used per charge.
A case or bag helps protect your investment and we liked to see a good number of preset torque settings, an LED light aimed at the work area, and a battery state indicator. We also considered the length of each drill (from motor to chuck), warranty and looked for the best internet price.
Ryobi RPD18X-0 18V ONE+ HP Cordless Brushless Combi Drill
- Price: Around £126 (+ charger)
- Batteries: 1 x 4Ah
- Rating: 5 stars
- Website: uk.ryobitools.eu/
We like the great build quality of this top-of-the-range model, with its brushless motor proving the quickest on test, spinning at 2,100rpm while also turning out a massive 95Nm of torque, powering through 24 torque settings. On the flipside, this results in a weight of 2.1kg, although it’s easily controllable thanks to the handle and a length of 185mm.
The instructions are limited and, as ever, a case would have been good. But, like the 18C, it comes with a 4Ah battery, which really ups its value, even more so if you already have the charger.
Draper D20 20V Brushless Combi Drill 79894
- Price: Around £128
- Batteries: 1 x 4Ah
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Website: drapertools.com
Just a little lighter than the Ryobi but longer, at 200mm, it also features an auxiliary handle that helps the balance during longer jobs such as shifting rust.
We like the strong case, 24 torque settings (joint best) and the four LEDs on the 20V battery. The 1,800rpm max speed gives it lots of performance, especially allied to a very respectable 60 Nm of torque, although it topped the noise charts at 75dB. The instructions are excellent, with plenty of photos and diagrams. Well priced, it comes very close to a win this time.
HiKoki DV18DBFL2/JM 18V Brushless Combi Drill Kit
- Price: Around £172
- Batteries: 2 x 3Ah
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Website: hikoki-powertools.co.uk
A multiple test winner, the HiKoki remains an impressive machine, the brushless motor spinning like a high-powered top with a touch of the trigger, but stopping the instant it is released.
A 6Ah battery total is second biggest here and the drill is one of the lightest on test, at 1.6kg. We like its balance, its 22 torque settings and the strong case. With a max speed of 1,800rpm and 70Nm of torque, it sailed through our tests with ease. It’s still a great machine, but a price increase and the others catching up have dropped it down the pecking order.
Ryobi RPD18C-0 18V ONE+ HP Cordless Brushless Compact Combi Drill
- Price: Around £114 (+charger)
- Batteries: 1 x 4Ah
- Rating: 4 stars
- Website: uk.ryobitools.eu/
Ryobi describes the 18C as compact and it’s right – even with its large battery, it weighs just 1.7kg which, combined with the shortest length, makes it very wieldy.
Despite this, the brushless motor still spins at a healthy 1,700rpm, producing a decent 54Nm of torque. Its 24 torque settings are equal best and after our various tests, the 4Ah battery still lit three out of four LEDs.
Clarke CON18LIC 18v Brushless Combi Drill/Driver
- Price: Around £120
- Batteries: 2 x 2Ah Li-ion
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Website: machinemart.co.uk
The twin-2Ah-battery Clarke is the longest here, although its low weight (just 1.5kg) helps provide a reasonable balance. We like the tough case and reasonable instructions, and its torque figure of 50Nm should be enough for most situations, while there are 21 torque settings.
At a max of 70dB, it was the third quietest and like most, a handle for de-rusting would have been good. A single 2Ah battery handled all our tests, but there are no charge state lights.
Sealey CP20VDDXKIT 20v Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver
- Price: Around £208
- Batteries: 1 x 4Ah & 1 x 2Ah
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Website: sealey.co.uk
Like the Hikoki, the Sealey has a healthy 6Ah battery total, although its uneven split could be more useful in some situations. Our second 20v unit is short, at 185mm, and with the 2Ah battery fitted, a relatively lightweight 1.6kg. We like the canvas bag although a plastic case would be better.
The 2,000rpm max speed helped it make light work of our tests, as did the 65Nm of grunt and 21 torque settings. A three-year warranty is a definite plus, but it’s one of the priciest drills in the test.
Panasonic EY1DD2 Cordless Drill & Driver
- Price: Around £360
- Batteries: 2 x 5Ah
- Rating: 3 stars
- Website: panasonic-powertools.eu
If you could fit a chuck to your computer, you’d get the EY1DD2. We love the neat quick-release chuck (eccentric and 90-degree options are available) and the myriad adjustments on offer. Without the chuck, 1/4-inch driver bits simply slot in. Using a smart electronic clutch, there are 600 options for mixing torque and speed, and there’s a clever automatic set-up for tapping threads. The quietest here, the 1,800rpm brushless motor strolled through our tests.
There’s a huge five-year warranty and the package includes the complex case, charger and a test-best 10Ah battery total. But you’d need to be a regular user to buy it at this price.
Black & Decker 18V Combi Drill BCD700S1K
- Price: Around £50
- Batteries: 1 x 1.5Ah
- Rating: 3 stars
- Website: toolstation.com
The sole non-brushless model on test, we like its strong case, hammer function and very good instructions. However, the small 10mm chuck could be a problem and oddly, it requires two hands to lock and release.
Despite its low max speed (1,400rpm) it coped well with the wire brushing, and the small battery was still capable, although there’s no battery state indicator and we’d prefer more than 10 torque settings. Limited in many areas, but very easy on the wallet, it might be for you if you don’t need the abilities of the pricier drills.
Verdict
Despite the wide range of specs and prices, not much separates the top three drills. A price change brings the Ryobi RPD18X-0 to the top of the pile with the Draper D20 close behind, and the HiKoki easing down to third place.
- Ryobi RPD18X-0 18V ONE+ HP Cordless Brushless Combi Drill
- Draper D20 20V Brushless Combi Drill 79894
- HiKoki DV18DBFL2/JM 18V Brushless Combi Drill Kit
