Best cordless ratchets 2024

A powered ratchet is a great aid to the DIY mechanic, especially when there’s lots to do. Until recently, these tools were pneumatic, requiring a clumsy airline and a noisy, bulky compressor. But now cordless electric ratchets have arrived and they’re revolutionising car maintenance. Ideally, you want a tool that’s slim and lightweight for easy manoeuvrability. However, less weight means a smaller battery and lower capacity, so it’s a balancing act. But which is the best one to help speed up your car maintenance? We charged eight to find out. How we tested them We looked at 3/8-inch-drive versions, checking torque/twisting power (Nm), speed (rpm) and battery capacity (Ah), before assessing any included sockets, trigger lock, case and adjustable heads. To test the tools’ performance, we used them under the bonnet of a car. Then, to assess their turning power, we drove 10 M10x80 lag screws into timber, stopping part-way to make the job harder. The final consideration was price. Reviews: Durofix RW1221-3 G12 Cordless 3/8in Brushless High Speed Extended Ratchet Wrench 9 Price: Around £150

12 Rating: 5 stars The Durofix comes as a kit with a 2Ah battery, charger and seven sockets in a tough textile carry bag with plenty of room for extras. It’s well designed and comfortable, with a long, plastic sculpted trigger. Its 150mm (when extended) neck adds to the ratchet’s weight (1.5kg), and the price, but makes it simple to get to more awkward fasteners.

We like the smooth brushless motor, which has a claimed maximum speed of 450rpm and a torque figure of 75Nm. This proved to be believable during our testing, when it performed faultlessly, despite using just 12V. Buy now from Kleinfeld... Ryobi 3/8in Cordless Ratchet Wrench R18RW3-0 9 Price: Around £109

18 Rating: 4.5 stars As ever from a Ryobi tool, this is high in quality, feeling seriously solid, albeit a bit heavy, at 1.45kg (with a 2Ah battery). We really like the ability to turn the head through 360 degrees, selecting a suitable 90- degree interval simply by lifting a locking collar. This makes it possible to reach many fasteners that would otherwise be more difficult, especially given the position of the battery in the base of the tool. The 18V motor made short work of all our torque tests. As usual from Ryobi, the wrench is sold as a bare unit, so the prices of a battery and charger also have to be factored in if you don’t have them already. Buy now from Amazon... Sealey 3/8”Sq Drive Cordless Ratchet Wrench CP108VCRW 9 Price: Around £68

10.8 Rating: 4 stars You can’t ignore the price of this Sealey model – it’s the cheapest here, yet still comes complete with a 1.5Ah battery and charger. Despite having the joint lowest torque figure, it did well in our tests, baulking just a couple of times.

At just 280mm long and the joint lightest (at around 800g), it's an easy tool to manoeuvre, which is good when you're working under the bonnet. At this price, it looks really good value – and it's even better if you already have a suitable battery, because it's also available as a bare tool.

Buy now from FFX... AC Delco ARW1209-P2 G12 12V Cordless 3/8in Ratchet Wrench Kit

12 Rating: 4 stars Similar in basic design to the Sealey twins and about the same length, this AC Delco tool is about 50 per cent heavier, at 1.25kg. Like our Durofix winner, it comes with seven chrome sockets, along with the charger and two batteries, making it ideal for longer jobs, as well as good value. With a quoted maximum torque of 61Nm, it performed well but stalled a couple of times during the test, due to its lower rpm figure. We quibble with having no on/off switch, which means the motor can be used accidentally. Plus the speed control doesn’t offer much variance, because it’s very much on or off. Buy now from ACDelco... Milwaukee M12 IR-201B Sub Compact Impact Ratchet 9 Price: Around £137

12 Rating: 3.5 stars The Milwaukee is very well constructed and we like the tough, padded case with built-in straps to keep the device, charger, 3/8-1/4-inch adaptor and 2Ah battery secure.