Best cordless pressure washers 2025

However much you love your car, cleaning it can sometimes seem like a bit of a chore – especially at this time of year. To do a thorough job you need to assemble all the products, unravel a hose and connect the pressure washer to the socket.

This can mean you are tempted to take short cuts or just choose to stay on the sofa in the warm. In fact, a survey for car care product maker Autoglym showed that only 36 per cent of drivers who clean their own car always use a pressure washer, saying they are time-consuming to set up, or they don’t have a handy supply of water or electricity.

The cordless pressure washers tested here take away a lot of the hassle. They don’t have the ultimate power of a machine that plugs into the mains, but they can be used without needing to unwind an extension reel to the nearest socket and can use any water supply too – even a simple bucket of water. Which of the seven blasts away the opposition?

How we tested

First, the batteries were charged. We then filled a bucket or the built-in water reservoirs and used them in snow foam mode for seven minutes followed by full power rinsing for the same period to simulate a car cleaning routine.