Best cordless pressure washers 2025
Perfect if you have no mains electricity or water, but which is best?
However much you love your car, cleaning it can sometimes seem like a bit of a chore – especially at this time of year. To do a thorough job you need to assemble all the products, unravel a hose and connect the pressure washer to the socket.
This can mean you are tempted to take short cuts or just choose to stay on the sofa in the warm. In fact, a survey for car care product maker Autoglym showed that only 36 per cent of drivers who clean their own car always use a pressure washer, saying they are time-consuming to set up, or they don’t have a handy supply of water or electricity.
The cordless pressure washers tested here take away a lot of the hassle. They don’t have the ultimate power of a machine that plugs into the mains, but they can be used without needing to unwind an extension reel to the nearest socket and can use any water supply too – even a simple bucket of water. Which of the seven blasts away the opposition?
How we tested
First, the batteries were charged. We then filled a bucket or the built-in water reservoirs and used them in snow foam mode for seven minutes followed by full power rinsing for the same period to simulate a car cleaning routine.
Scores were based on ease of use, performance, and value. Prices include the battery and charger, but many share power packs with other tools in the same range to offset the cost.
Hawksmoor 18V Handheld Cordless Pressure Washer
- Price: around £99.98
- Flow: 4.8 litres/min
- Battery: 18V, 4.0Ah
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: toolstation.com
It might be one of only two machines in this test that costs less than £100, but the Hawksmoor doesn’t feel like it has been manufactured to a budget and it has specifications that embarrass several of its rivals. The 4.0Ah battery is twice the size of many here, for example, and in High-Power mode it can deliver 4.8 litres of water per minute, again more than double some competitors.
A five-in-one nozzle twists to select the jet size and a small snow foam bottle is also included. Our only complaint is that the Hawksmoor requires a two-handed button press and trigger squeeze to start.
Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer
- Price: around £187.50
- Flow: 3.3 litres/min
- Battery: 36V, 2.5Ah
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: muc-off.com
If you are looking for the simplest way to clean your car without hassle, the Muc-Off would be our choice. It uses an internal 20-litre water tank rather than an external hose feed to store and deliver water, with the pump and battery built into the base unit rather than into the lance.
Because you are moving less weight around with you as you clean, it’s much less effort to blast the car. The basic bundle comes with four lances, including one that attaches a snow foam bottle, and the tank of water and battery lasted just long enough for us to complete our 15-minute trial.
Draper D20 20V Cordless Pressure Washer
- Price: around £109.98
- Flow: 2 litres/min
- Battery: 20V, 2.0Ah
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Contact: drapertools.com
It may not look like it has the power to take on the best here, but the Draper’s cleaning performance belies the figures – it has a proper kick. It also scores well because it’s simple to use, with a six-metre-long feed hose, lance with adjustable fan settings and a remarkably effective snow foam bottle attachment with two flow adjustments. The small battery passed our 15-minute test, and the overall lightness and compact nature mean it is a washer you’re inclined to use more often. It’s decent value, too.
Titan TTI855PRW
- Price: around £89.99
- Flow: 2 litres/min
- Battery: 18V, 5.0Ah
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: screwfix.com
Other than a newly reduced price, the Titan’s big advantage here is the massive 5.0Ah battery, which is more than any rival, with a battery life of over half-an-hour based on our testing procedure.
That means it will keep going long enough to clean two cars. The downside of this is that it is heavier to handle than others. A twistable disc selects the type of jet and the power is adequate, but there’s no way to apply snow foam.
Ryobi ONE+ 22bar Power Washer Kit
- Price: around £209.95
- Flow: 3 litres/min
- Battery: 18V, 4.0Ah
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: direct-powertools.co.uk
If you already have Ryobi battery tools, it will make more sense to add this Power Washer, because there’s no need to buy a battery, cutting the cost considerably. We liked the huge range of accessories, which make it more useful for other cleaning jobs around the house, and the ability to use an empty soft drink bottle as a water source. But, the kit is too expensive to finish higher in this test.
Bosch Fontus
- Price: around £305
- Flow: 3.1 litres/min
- Battery: 18V, 2.5Ah
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Contact: bosch-diy.com
Like the Muc-Off, the Bosch carries its own 15-litre water supply rather than having a tap connection or suction hose. If you need to go far to refill, you’ll be grateful for the big wheels and upright stance too, which make it easy to move across a gravel drive or lawn.
In addition to a pistol-sized nozzle, there’s a brush attachment to scrub wheels and sills. The water supply wasn’t enough to do a whole car though, and the cost has risen by a massive £96 since our last test.
Sealey SV20 Cordless Pressure Washer
- Price: around £199
- Flow: 2 litres/min
- Battery: 20V, 2.0Ah
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Contact: sealey.co.uk
The SV20 is available either as just the washer – which could be perfect if you already have Sealey’s 20V battery and charger for use with another power tool – or a full kit, which includes a storage bag, small snow foam bottle, charger and one or two batteries. The price we quote is for the kit with the 2Ah battery. While the SV20 doesn’t do anything wrong, it doesn’t excel in any area and is priced higher than rivals.
Verdict
Although none of these cordless washers has the kick needed to make a plug-in jet wash obsolete, they will do a decent job if you are away from your amenities or just want a quick and easy top-up clean. The Hawksmoor is the best combination of performance and value, with only the annoying switch preventing a perfect score. The Muc-Off is powerful and easy to use, which puts it just ahead of the simple Draper.
